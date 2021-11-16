Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar praise Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal’s SC panel elevation as gay judge in Delhi HC





Image source: INSTA / FARHANAKHTAR, TWITTER / TIRTHANKARDAS Farhan Akhtar welcomes SC panel elevation of lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as ‘gay’ judge in Delhi HC The Supreme Court Panel has approved the proposed elevation of Senior Counsel Saurabh Kirpal to the post of judge at Delhi High Court. The college, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, recommended Kirpal’s elevation at its meeting on November 11, 2021. The three-member college that makes recommendations to high court judges includes the judge UU Lalit and judge AM Khanwilkar. As soon as the decision arrived, many people took to social media and applauded the decision. Not only that, but many Bollywood celebrities, including actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, also shared his take on his Twitter account. Speaking to Twitter, Farhan wrote: “A historic day when the Supreme Court College chose Saurabh Kirpal to be a judge of the Delhi High Court. This is a big step forward in raising minds to focus on merit and not on sexual orientation. What a prime today should hopefully be the norm tomorrow. Congratulations. “ Looked: At the same time, the college statement said: “The Supreme Court College, at its meeting on November 11, 2021, approved the proposed elevation of lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as a judge to the High Court. from Delhi. According to media reports, in October 2017, the Delhi High Court Collegium unanimously recommended Saurabh Kirpal, for appointment as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court. The delay in recommending Kirpal’s name is being considered due to his sexual orientation, as Kirpal is said to be the first openly gay Indian judge. Kirpal’s name was repeatedly sent to the government, which previously blocked processing of the recommendation. Kirpal in an interview this year had said: “The fact that my twenty-year-old partner is a person of foreign origin is a security risk is such a specious reason that it suggests that it is not the whole truth. . reason I think my sexuality is the reason my candidacy was not considered for elevation as a judge. In another statement, the Supreme Court Collegium, at its meeting held on November 11, 2021, after reconsideration also decided to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of four lawyers as judges in the Delhi High Court. The four lawyers are – Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna. -With ANI inputs

