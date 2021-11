Bollywood treatment spoils Kartar Cheema’s movie viewing experience

Punjabi cinema has managed to break into the comedy genre over the past decade, but still struggles to produce films worthy of appreciation in other genres. Taking one step forward and two back, the cinema here is largely designed with admiration for Hindi films, and Thana Sadar is the latest example. Following the typical Bollywood masala film format, the film once again presents all the familiar elements of a larger than life hero (a cop), his slow-mo entry, his clashes, his action (display the body), his love songs, and an item number in the Villains’ Den trying no innovation of any kind from start to finish. The writers also add a subplot of drugs and young people tired of corruption, just to make it a socially relevant film with a message. However, the writing and loud background music never intentionally try to break the set pattern, constantly moving on the same, just like the 80s Hindi movies. Basically, Thana Sadar is not a bad project in terms of performance, shooting, artistic direction or technique. Directed by Vikram Thori, it’s a well-crafted film, building on the powerful on-screen presence of Kartar Cheema (playing the cop) and Vikramjeet Virk (as the villain) with an average supporting cast. The project fails miserably in its writing, exploiting the same old, seen before stuff that infuses no energy of any kind into its on-screen procedures. The strong influence of Hindi cinema is also proven given its basic plot of suspense around the identity of villains, taken directly from the role of Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013). In fact, the whole movie relies on this one twist, which is also revealed long before the climax that spills the beans. Interestingly, even Dhoom 3 was nothing original as the same plot was already present in Amitabh Bachchans Akayla (1991). Put bluntly, it is indeed a shame that despite having everything needed to make a good entertaining thriller, Punjabi filmmakers continue to look to the past successes of Hindi cinema as a source of inspiration for screenplays and scripts. story ideas. With talented performers and a knowledgeable technical team, Thana Sadar certainly could have been something completely different and awe-inspiring if it was designed on a new plot and script, drawn from the influence of Hindi cinema. In the current version, it just doesn’t offer anything by following the routine. Title: Thana Sadar (Punjabi) Actors: Kartar Cheema, Vikramjeet Virk, Arsh Maini Director: Vikram Thori Platform: Chaupal Rating: 2 stars (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 7:00 a.m. IST

