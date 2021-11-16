Take a look at these two stunning Bollywood ladies and their looks with gorgeous mirror work here! Let’s see which actress is the most beautiful in her look!
Lehenga is the must-have traditional look for special occasions in this country. There are quite a few designers who have created amazing lehenga looks over the years! It’s always a pleasure to see the divas of B-town choose an exciting new look. Mouni Roy and Bhumi Pednekar, the two main ladies of Bollywood have already donned some lehengas with superb mirror work. Check out these two lehengas that the actresses put on!
Mouni Roy once killed a breathtaking light pink lehenga. The lehenga was designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The powder pink lehenga has elegant mirrors. The lehenga look was finished with an original ruffled dupatta. She chose not to accessorize the look. She had just put on neutral pink makeup. Her hair was left open in a few soft curls.
Bhumi Pednekar was previously seen in a gorgeous light blue lehenga that blew everyone away. The actress wore a stunning creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was a beautiful shade of blue and was designed with intricate mirror work. The blouse was designed in an off-the-shoulder look. The blouse and dupatta were equally glamorous. The actress chose to finish the look with dangling earrings. Her makeup was neutral with nice eye makeup. Her hair was neatly pulled back.
Both actresses looked ethereal in their lehengas with intricate mirror work. Check out these photos of the actresses in their great outfits here! Which actress do you think was the most beautiful in her outfit? Let us know in the comments below!
