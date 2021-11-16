It’s Like a Horror Movie: Why Succession Season 3 Will End in Tragedy | Succession

We are now more than halfway through the third round of Successions. It remains an incredibly brilliant spectacle; an icy snake pit of ever-shifting loyalties, peppered with some of the most dizzying baroque dialogue we’ve heard since Deadwood. Every episode is a thrill. And yet, if you were forced to explain exactly what has happened so far this season, chances are you’re having a hard time.

Because, really, what To pass? The season started with the fallout from Kendall’s unexpected public attack on her father and, well, despite the GBI’s investigation, that’s still where we are. Logan is stuck in a gruff plot wait pattern. The marriage of Shiv and Toms remains in a pattern of expectation. Shiv and Roman are still bickering. The only real move from anyone this season has come from Kendall and her growing messiah complex. At this point, the well-wrapped HBO pre-roll edits previously in Succession are little needed, as we all know what happened in the last episode. It was the same as the episode before and the episode before.

And yet we keep watching, and I think I know why. My theory is that something is happening. Something huge, dark and dreadful. Something Succession won’t be able to reset the clock. My theory is that all of this stasis is on purpose, that Succession season three is testing our patience as a fatal blow is about to spring out of nowhere and leave us all permanently breathless.

I don’t think I’m the only one to notice a small, but growing, amount of terror. Remember Mad Men season five, where Don Draper suddenly found himself surrounded by images of death? Nooses were drawn in the margins, the elevator doors opened to reveal only long, dark elevator shafts, the record players were the same dimensions as coffins. Every conversation, no matter how mundane, seemed to exist explicitly to foreshadow something hideous. This is how I feel about Succession season three. And let’s not forget that in the penultimate episode of the fifth season of Mad Mens, Lane Pryce committed suicide.

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, in Succession season three. Photography: Graeme Hunter

The darkness at the heart of Succession, ever present, so sometimes played for laughs, has decomposed and enlarged. The Roy siblings, who always managed to maintain a loose bond despite their feuds, were torn apart. Hypnotized by the promise of wealth and power, they irretrievably turned against each other. They are all writhing in the wind, more quick to anger and closer to acting on their worst impulses. Kendall’s bond with her children has all but disappeared. Shiv is sleepwalking through an unhappy marriage. The health of the Logans is also in decline. If the first season of Succession was all about getting over your aversion to these characters and the second was about pitying them, I’m starting to believe that the third season is where we’re supposed to start worrying about their future.

The shadow of disaster hangs so heavily over every stage that I sat down with my stomach in a knot

At this point, it’s an open secret that we are now in the back half of Succession. In an interview with The Times last month, series creator Jesse Armstrong noted that there was some promise in the title and said viewers might feel cheated if the series continued to run forever. . Brian Cox also admitted that there is only one or two seasons left. So the show is definitely building something. Right now, the uneventful first half of season three feels like the start of a velodrome race. The characters move forward timidly, taking the time to feel. Before we know it, someone will be making a decisive leap to fame. And then, God knows, all hell will break loose.

We were getting closer and closer to that moment. I haven’t had access to the full season of Succession yet, so I’m not sure if my theory is correct, but I have a few episodes ahead of the air. An upcoming episode, I won’t say which one, is so completely drenched in the sense of impending doom that it’s like watching a horror movie. The shadow of disaster hangs so heavily over every stage that I have remained seated with my stomach in a knot. I watched it with my wife who at the end commented that the whole episode was like watching the first 20 minutes of Casualty. We might not know when or where or how or to whom, but I’d be amazed if we come to the end of Succession Season 3 without something really horrible happening. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

The third season of Succession airs on Sky Atlantic / Now in the UK and on HBO in the US.