Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji returns to the game with “Bunty Aur Babli 2” – News

She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, filming in Abu Dhabi and finishing 25 years in the industry.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”. (Photos: provided)

Posted: Tue, Nov 16, 2021, 1:16 PM

What makes a versatile Bollywood actress who has been featured in memorable films across genres over her 25-year career wanting to return to an eccentric scammer comedy that hit the big screen in 2005? ?

16 years can be a long time between movie sequels, but it looks like Rani Mukerji never really let go of Babli – the small-town fashion girl turned crook who, along with her counterpart Bunty, embarks on infamous adventures. fraud and cop dodging. Fans at the time called Bunty Aur Babli a complete blockbuster that contained some great songs, a sparkling lead pair, and crunchy comedy.

2021 will see the rise of Babli and a new Bunty – the brilliant Saif Ali Khan, who will reprise the role originally played by Abhishek Bachchan. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully boy) and debutante Sharvari Wagh as a set of tech-savvy young crooks who steal the Bunty-Bablis brand, prompting the original pair who are now leading a retired family life as Vimmy and Rakesh Trivedi in UPs Fursatganj, to return to action.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh co-star with Saif and Rani in the movie

Are we excited to see Rani tap into her comedic talents once again and make her comeback as fiery Babli? You bet. And it seems she is too. In a Zoom chat with City timetables, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai the star commented that she wanted to do Bunty Aur Babli 2 because it helps her bring out the fun side of herself as an actress.

The trailer, which also features talented Pankaj Tripathi (who plays a super cop) and veteran comedian Asrani, has us apart, Saif and Rani effortlessly creating sparkling chemistry as they often have on screen more early.

We asked Rani what was new about Babli this time around and what fans can expect from her.

I think she’s Fursatganj’s fashion diva, and she’s taken her fashion to the next level in her own way. She’s wholeheartedly but she’s also very real and at the same time super fun. And she hasn’t left her fun side behind even though the script presents the couple as going through a midlife crisis, but when you see Vimmys’ character, you’ll never believe she might be in some kind of crisis.

Saif did a fabulous job

Rani and Saif are a much-loved onscreen pair in Bollywood and have appeared in several films together such as Hum Tum, Your Rum Pum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. How did she feel about teaming up with him again for Bunty Aur Babli 2? And how did he adapt to become Bunty?

It was actually wonderful, you know, because Saif and I have over the years really honed our craft with every movie that goes by and we have this wonderful respect and love for each other, and for each other. job.

She called Bunty Aur Babli 2 a very special project for both of them.

Saif worked twice as hard to become Rakesh Trivedi / Bunty, and I think he did a fabulous job. On the first day of filming, he completely sold me! He caught me hook, line and sinker with his work.

The Black The actress also explained how the sense of competition does not hamper her professional relationship with Saifs, which makes working with him much easier.

I think because we really love each other and love each other’s work, our working relationship is even better. So when I play scenes with him there’s that kind of comfort and security that we have with each other, where we’re not both competing but just trying to improve. It’s the kind of chemistry that we share, that we work as a team, and I think it went really well (on screen). When you see the film, you will know how well we worked as a team.

Designed for the big screen

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is heading for a big screen release this weekend in the UAE, unlike many other big budget films that have had to go the OTT route due to the pandemic and theaters shutting down.

Rani has revealed that Aditya Chopra, her husband and producer of the film, has retained her belief to only release films in theaters despite the obstacles that presented themselves during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

It’s something my husband has stood for for the past couple of years, and he hasn’t given any of his movies to OTT because he thinks theaters and our movies are meant to be for the big screen. So I think it’s his belief in his product and the fact that he thinks audiences just like watching a movie on the big screen. And I hope all of our hard work, patience, persistence, and Adis’ faith in the movie will somehow be multiplied by the love that we get from the audience.

Rani over 25 years in the industry

We asked the Pussy Pussy actress who launched her Bollywood career with social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and first found commercial success with Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, though cinema has evolved over the years when it comes to female characters and female-centric films.

I came (in Bollywood) in the late 90s. And I was just starting then, so I’m actually kind of a 2000s artist in that sense, you know? Because that’s when I’ve done most of my work. So I can’t say much about how much she (the industry) has changed. The kind of movies that I did put a lot of emphasis on women per se. And from my first film, be it Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat until now, I have always played strong roles. So in my career chart, I always chose those roles that portrayed Indian women in a very different light.

Please call me in UAE

Asked about her equation with the United Arab Emirates, the actress who was last in Dubai to promote Tuesday 2 in december 2019 joked i would like to say please call me i want to come for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2! This is my connection, I really want to come! Nobody takes me there. I want to come and show you the movie. Call me!

Rani was also in Abu Dhabi before the start of the pandemic, to shoot a scene of confrontation with a con artist / con artist at the Emirates Palace hotel.

Rani shoots a scene in Abu Dhabi

She described Abu Dhabi as fantastic.

It was just amazing, I have to say Abu Dhabi gave the kind of grandeur we were looking for in the second half of Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a second, the action flies from Fursatganj, UP, to Abu Dhabi and there is so much luxury and grandeur! So that’s a big change and he looks gorgeous on screen. The hospitality was fantastic and we had a great time filming there because all the scenes that needed to be shot in Abu Dhabi were just hilarious. You’ll know when you see the movie.