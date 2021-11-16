IATSE ratifies new union deal in split and closed vote





Photo: Katalin Vermes / Netflix After having thrilled the tensions between studios and one of the biggest unions in the industry that threat of potential strike last month, IATSE ratified a new collective agreement after months of negotiations. But the vote also reveals how divided IATSE members were over the new deal, which critics say does not go far enough in protect workers on the set. Variety reports that the new agreement which provides for 54 hour rest periods on weekends and a minimum of 10 hours of running between shifts for all members, a 3% annual increase with a pay increase for The lowest paid union members and increases in pension and health plan funds was voted by 72% of union members in the International Alliance of Theater Workers. However, despite IATSE leadership paints the deal last month as a Hollywood ending, the vote on the new contract was incredibly close. The Regional Standards Agreement, the part of the contract that covers 23 local union stores across America was voted by 52% of members. The base agreement covering the 13th West CoastThe IATSE locals actually voted against, with 50.4% of the vote against the deal and 49.6% of the vote against. However, because IATSE votes operate on a delegate system, similar to how Electoral College voting is used in US politics, both agreements were ratified: 256 delegates voted for the Basic Agreement, against 188 against, with the Agreement on Zone Standards coming much closer with 103 for and 94 against. From start to finish, from preparation to ratification, it has been a democratic process to win the best contracts, IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a press statement today (via Variety ). The vigorous debate, high turnout and close elections indicate that we have an unprecedented opportunity to create a movement to educate members on our collective bargaining process and foster greater long-term participation in our union. In early October, 90% of IATSE members voted overwhelmingly in favor of strike action after ongoing contract negotiations with the unions broke down. It has increased public awareness of the harsh conditions faced by workers who help produce the greatest movies and TV shows. to life, many of which faced with incredibly long hours and little residue for their work, especially in the world of streaming service productions. However, after the IATSE planned to call a strike on Monday, October 18, a last-minute deal reached the day before saw the union back down. But while from the outside, and at least for Hollywood studios, the disaster appeared to be averted, many IATSE members have spent the past month vehemently criticizing the deal, claiming that its earnings did not did not go far enough with the hindsight that the union had overwhelmingly pushed to use the strike as a bargaining tactic. Critics of the now-ratified deal noted that the contract does not severely punish productions that exceed and cancel lunch breaks, with only new penalties after eight consecutive hours without a break and no change from a six-hour penalty. previously established. Other critics noted that it was also missing streaming residue for the updated pension and health plans, which had been a major target of criticism following the vote in favor of the strike. These IATSE members have made their dissatisfaction clear with the results of today’s vote, with membership so divided pointing out that the gains made in the new deal are not enough for a large number of workers. However, it is now unlikely that this dissatisfied base will be able to gain more benefits for a while: a new round of contract negotiations will not begin until 2024. Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick up the new one here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/hollywoods-iatse-votes-to-ratify-its-new-contract-but-1848060907 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos