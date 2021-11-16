Bollywood brides who chose Saree over Lehengas

The wedding season is fast approaching. Usually, brides choose lehengas for their wedding ceremony. Bollywood celebrities, however, are breaking the trend. They opt for gorgeous sarees and make the internet amazed. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhas are one of these recent wedding ceremonies.Also Read – Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding: Farah Khan Gets Emotional After Tying Sehrabandi To Actor – See Photos

Here are the brides who chose Saree over Lehenga:

Patralekhaa wore a Sabyasachis sari. Her sari was classic, beautiful and personalized. She wore an embroidered Buti sari in red tulle which is paired with an embroidered veil. The thief worthy of the spotlight was the Bengali verses written by Sabyasachi for the couple. The free translation of Bengali verses is, I promise you all my love. Also Read – Trending: New Photos From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Wedding Reception, Couple Dances To SRK Songs

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a Kanjeevaram silk brocade saree in orange brown color and Kundan jewelry. True to her Konkani rituals, Deepika and Ranveers’ wedding looked like a dream. She got married in Italy in a double wedding style.

Keeping the traditional light on, Dia Mirza wore a traditional red brocade saree. She married Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman from Mumbai. Her sari was from Raw Mango. She paired it with Kundan jewelry. She finished the look with flowers in her hair.

Yami Gautam and her quintessential fashion sense always go hand in hand. She wore red hue zari work over a silk saree for the main event. Her sari was designed by Anita Dongre, a renowned fashion designer. She married Aditya Dhar, the director of the film Uri: The surgical strike.

Due to traditions, Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in a classic off-white and gold silk saree that is heavily embroidered and paired with a dark brown blouse.

In 2007, the most expensive wedding of the year was that of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwaryas sari costs around Rs 75 lakhs. She wore a Kanjeevaram sari with gold threads, designed by Neeta Lulla, a fashion designer.

Vidya Balan is known for her love for her sari. She wore a red banarasi sari for her wedding. Her sari was designed by Sabyasachi.

Kajol got married in a typical Maharashtrian style. She was wearing a green Maharashtrian Nauvari sari. She wore a nauvari green saree because of the length and dhoti style.

Keeping the wedding simple and chic, she wore a dark red colored silk trimmed saree. Her sari was designed by Sabyasachi.