Matt Pokora buys West Hollywood home – DIRT





Even spending time in the summer in the south of France, then camping in Paris, where he is currently co-starring in “Les Grandes Ambitions” at Madeleine Theater, US-based French singer, songwriter and aspiring actor Matthieu Tota, best known to fans, including his 3.1 million followers on Instagram, like Mr. Pokora and / or Matt Pokora, spun his American real estate merry-go-round to a quick clip. Not even a year ago, about a year after he and his then-girlfriend, American actress and pop star Christina Milian, had their first baby – they have since officially married and had a Second child, Pokora sold her contemporary home on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles near the top of Laurel Canyon for nearly $ 3.3 million and simultaneously shelled out $ 3.15 million for a 1980s suburban home resembling a nearly 8,000 square foot chateau in Agoura Hills, about 30 heavily trafficked miles from Beverly Hills. Apparently, however, suburban life was not so much on Pokora and Milian, as the estate was up for sale again five months later. Now, while the Agoura Hills spread was sold for $ 3.466 million, Pokora gave away $ 4.3 million for a brand new but not as large and much more contemporary four bedroom and five and one – a house with a bathroom. water in trendy Beverly Grove, in the heart of West Hollywood. The nearly 5,000 square foot home includes many jazzy features, such as an office / office behind sheets of floor-to-ceiling glass – with an en-suite bathroom, the room is easily converted into a fifth bedroom, a State-of-the-art seven-seat home theater with projection system and glass-enclosed wine display case nestled in a triangular space under the stairs. The wide-planked pale wood planks add a natural warmth to the home in a decidedly contemporary style where, in the great room, the dining area extends to the courtyard patio with fireplace, while the living room s opens onto a compact, faux-grass backyard that squeezes into a partly shaded deck, plus a smaller deck for sunbathing, a small outdoor kitchen with grill, and a deep pool and spa. Upstairs, three guest bedrooms, each with private bathroom, are connected by a master suite with two large walk-in closets and a spa-style bathtub including a fireplace in front of a dedicated vanity unit. hairdressing and makeup. A small living room on the second floor opens onto a small terrace where a corkscrew staircase leads to a roof terrace which offers a fireplace, built-in benches and a panoramic view of the neighborhood. Fortunately for those carrying alcoholic stilettos and anyone carrying food from the kitchen or carrying other heavy, difficult-to-juggle items, an elevator conveniently serves the rooftop terrace as well as the two lower floors. Amidst all the real estate and baby-making transactions, the couple also maintained a busy professional life: Pokora’s latest album, “Pyramid”, his 8e studio record, reached the top of the French charts when it was released in spring 2019; Milian appeared in the 2019 Netflix romcom “Falling Inn Love”, which was filmed entirely in New Zealand; and earlier this year, she hosted the limited online cooking series “Eat the book. “ The property was listed with Or Brodsky and Shay Brodsky from Or Brodsky Group to Compass, while Pakora and Milian were taken care of by Alex duk at Harcourts Beverly Hills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/entertainers/musicians/matt-pokora-christina-milian-house-west-hollywood-1203437068/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos