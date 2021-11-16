Bones actor dies in his sleep





KEY POINTS Shanna Moakler says her friend Heath Freeman died in her sleep at her Austin, Texas home

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson paid tribute to the late actor on social media

Freeman’s death has been confirmed by his manager, but the cause of his death has not been disclosed Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Foxs Bones, died on Sunday. He was 41 years old. Freeman’s disappearance was first announced by friends in the industry, with Shanna Moakler among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model-turned-reality TV star took to Instagram to share a picture of them together and wrote, Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. Travis Barkers’ ex-wife continued: We will miss you so much and I will cherish all the amazing memories we have had and we have many great ones !! Good luck. Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson also paid tribute to the late actor by uploading a photo she took with Freeman to her Instagram Story. I will love you forever @heathmonster RIP, she captioned the post, according to The independent. His manager confirmed the news of his death to Weekly entertainment. No official statement on the causes of Freeman’s death has been released so far. However, Moakler revealed during an interaction with one of his fans in the comments section that Freeman spent in his sleep in his Austin, Texas home. Freeman was relatively active on social media before his death. He shared cooking videos and recipes on Instagram, and he also liked to share photos of his family garden. On the career side, Freeman was best known for playing Howard Epps, the first serial killer featured in the first two seasons of Bones. His other television and film credits include ER, NCIS, Without A Trace, Raising The Bar, The Seventh Day, and 12 Mighty Orphans. He has also frequently starred in independent films, including Dark Was The Night, Home Sweet Hell, The Wicked Within, Warrior Road and The Outlaw Johnny Black, according to Curler. Freeman’s latest projects are Devils Fruit and Terror on the Prairie, which is slated for release in 2022, as reported on his IMDb page. The late actor studied theater and film at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and at the University of Texas at Austin. Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/heath-freeman-dead-bones-actor-passes-away-his-sleep-3338512 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos