Movie Talk: Happy Birthday Harry Potter! Celebrating 20 years of cinematic magic

You are a wizard Harry … Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint starred in Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone two decades ago

From the mind of a struggling single mother was born a series of children’s books that took the world by storm, enticing a young age to read and thereby capturing the hearts of an adult audience. The painting was ready for page-to-screen adaptation, and 20 years ago, with great anticipation, the world saw the start of something that would leave an impact beyond the wildest dreams of real cinematic witchcraft and real movie magic.

On November 16, 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Sorcerer’s Stone Across the Pond) officially opened with the biggest movie release of all time in the UK and US . Breaking the record for the highest opening weekend on both sides of the Atlantic, in the UK it grossed $ 9.6 million over two days, and in the US and Canada, it grossed a whopping $ 90.3 million.

Undoubtedly, the world has been caught up in Pottermania, with the films three young leaders Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson instantly propelled to stratospheric heights of fame. Even now, the impact of this first adaptation of JK Rowlings’ spellbinding novel series as well as that of its seven direct sequels remains strong, and as today marks the official 20th anniversary of this phenomenal fantasy film, here’s a preview of the incredible journey of the Boy Who Lived …

Whoever you are, whatever you do or wherever you are, it will have been next to impossible for the past two decades for the magic of Harry Potter to escape you. To avoid it, you’ll probably need your own invisibility cloak.

After spawning eight direct film adaptations, two spin-off films (with a third in the works and two more in the pipeline), a studio tour experience, multiple themed attractions, and a live performance, the JK Rowlings book series has been the genesis of one of the greatest pop culture phenomena in history. Having sold over 500 million copies worldwide, the Harry Potter novels are the best-selling book series of all time and have been translated into 80 languages.

Starting with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the last four novels in the series have consecutively set records as the best-selling books in history, with the latest installment of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows selling for around 2.7 million copies in the UK and 8.3 million. copies in the United States within 24 hours of release.

It seems strange then to consider that the road to publication for a woman who has become one of the richest authors in the world has been long and rather arduous.

In 1995, and while living on state allowances, JK Rowling completed the manuscript for his first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, using a manual typewriter. Set in an alternate world where witches and wizards lived in secret alongside non-magical people or muggles, Rowlings’ book featured his titular young wizard, an orphan who was about to begin her magical education in school. of Hogwarts Witchcraft and Witchcraft, and discovered that his fate was greater than he could have imagined.

With the Fulham-based Christopher Little Literary Agency representing her, Rowling set out to find a publisher and was turned down by the first 12 who were approached (we thought it must be bad being the guy who refused the Beatles … Ouch …).

A year later, however, Lucky Charm 13 would bear fruit. In 1996, Rowling’s tome received the green light from Bloomsbury, a little-known London publishing house, whose president had passed the first chapter of Philosophers Stone to his daughter. Apparently his response after reading it was to immediately demand the second.

Bloomsbury agreed to publish the novel, and it came out in 1997. Legend has it, however, that publisher Barry Cunningham advised Rowling to find a day job because the chances of making a lot of money in books for children were thin.

He, or Rowling herself, had no idea how colossal his incredible creation was going to become.

Fast forward to 1998, and with book number two Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in stores and two Smarties awards under the Rowlings belt, Warner Bros. bought the film rights to the first two novels for a princely seven-figure sum. When drafting the Rowlings contract, the studio made Rowlings’ wishes for adaptations a priority, including that the films be shot in Britain with a predominantly British cast. With much of the seven-novel series yet to be released by the time the first film went into production, Rowling worked closely with screenwriter Steve Kloves to ensure that no details of the film’s script were made. would contradict future plot developments that she had foreseen.

As Hollywood heavyweight Steven Spielberg was approached to direct the first film, director and architect of ET and Jurassic Park gave up, making room for Chris Columbus to take a seat in the director’s chair.

Then came the time of the casting, and in particular to determine which three children of the world would see their destinies changed forever with the opportunity of a lifetime.

Open castings were held for the three main roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, with, as Rowling insisted, only British children being counted. Thousands of young hopefuls took part in a three-step audition process as Columbus searched for the spark that would bring Rowlings’ titular young wizard and his closest friends to life. Meanwhile, a group of established local acting talents were in discussion for the various adult roles, and by the end of August 2000, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman, and Maggie Smith had been selected for teachers respectively. Dumbledore, Snape and McGonagall, with Robbie Coltrane also having been confirmed as a lovable half-giant, Hagrid. And on August 21, Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson were finally selected to fill the dresses of the three main protagonists, and were set on the path to what would be worth more than decades of global spotlight and cinematic stardom.

By the time the Philosophers Stone film arrived in 2001 and broke box office records, the Wizarding World of JK Rowlings was on the rise and taking over the world.

Two other Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban novels; and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire had now been released with critical praise, and Rowlings’ fan base was skyrocketing.

Over the years, film adaptations continued, and although they were rocked by some setbacks, including the sad death of Richard Harris in 2002, they continued in their monumental success, with the result that the eight-part series films (culminating in 2011 in Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part 2) is today the third-highest grossing film series of all time, with $ 7.7 billion in worldwide revenue.

Since the culmination of the film and book series, the magic of Harry Potter has continued to be enjoyed by millions around the world. In 2019 alone, the number of visitors to the London Studio Tour was such that the attraction generated nearly 133 million in revenue.

Since its premiere in 2016, audiences in theaters around the world have always been delighted with the show on stage and the sequel to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child book series.

And, that same year, the fruits of Rowling’s marvelous imaginations returned to the big screen with the premiere of the Fantastic Beasts spinoff film series, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. While admittedly this latest film series has so far not drawn audiences in the same way as the originals, an opportunity to re-enter the wizarding world and see that world expand. been praised by fans and lapped by the masses.

With the third in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore series slated for release next year, we can be sure that the wonder of the wizarding world will be embraced by millions of viewers once again. And since this is the first fresh bloom of Rowlings’ extraordinary creation since the dawn of the Covid pandemic, a little magic will no doubt be appreciated a little more.

For now, we wish the on-screen Potterverse a very happy birthday and shout a big thumbs up to the boy who survived.