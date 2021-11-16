EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Seth on Call My Agent Response: Bollywood: Waited For This Moment For So Many Years

Call My Agent: Bollywood was released last month on a digital platform. The show stars Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of the popular French comedy series Dix Pour Cent (Appelez mon agent!). The series revolves around an agency that manages Bollywood celebrities. In the series, actress Radhika Seth made her acting debut. She was appreciated for her performance. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts.

Speaking about the response and how she feels about the show, Radhika said, “It was really fun. It was truly overwhelming and I can’t believe this moment that I have been waiting for so many years has finally arrived and people can actually see my work. And judge it good or bad at least there. It’s really good, the response so far has been positive about me, so it’s been good. She mentions that filming was a learning experience for her.

“I think it was a learning experience on and off set. This is something I learned while filming. I have learned so much. It was so much to learn before I started filming. There was so much research going into it every day. I’ve learned that so much goes behind the lens. So much so that normal people don’t even know it’s happening. So many people are involved, so many technicians are involved, so many levels of management, so many levels of agency that you know are involved in making something happen. It was a really great learning experience for me and I feel like it was the best way to learn, ”added the actress.

When asked what she learned from the original series, she said, “I just wanted to see the whole series because when you shoot you shoot scene by scene so I wanted to watch the whole series. season in order to have the benchmark. So I have a benchmark doing a particular scene. But I didn’t want to take too much. I knew it was an adaptation and it was for an Indian audience and I had to bring it in. something that is mine. I didn’t want it to look like a copy and paste.

On the work side, the actress alluded to her new projects.

