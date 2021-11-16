Karnataka to mark Puneeth Namana on November 16 to honor late actor





The event will bring together members of the Rajkumar family, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sandalwood celebrities, among others.

Members of the Kannada Film Brotherhood as well as Karnataka politicians prepare to pay tribute and celebrate the life of late actor Puneeth Rajkumars and his contributions to Kannada Cinema at a special event on November 16. The three-hour event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Palace Grounds in Bangalore on Tuesday. Entitled Puneeth Namana, the event is organized by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in association with associations of sandalwood film actors and technicians. Speaking to TNM, a KFCC source confirmed that the event would take place in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as well as several other ministers and politicians. All members of the Rajkumar family will be present at the event. Celebrities from Kannada cinema, as well as Kollywood and Tollywood, are expected to attend the event. The event is expected to see nearly 1,500 guests and Puneeth Namana will be broadcast live on television. Puneeth Rajkumar died in a massive heart attack at the age of 46 on October 29. Puneeth Rajkumar, son of legendary actor Kannada Dr Rajkumar, was buried with state honors in the presence of family, friends, elected officials and fans at Kanteerava Stadium. in Bengaluru on Sunday October 31. His untimely demise left many people in shock. Fans, celebrities and politicians mourned the loss of the multi-faceted actor on social media. Popularly known as the ‘Power Star’, Puneeth was one of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. Puneeth has made a foray into the role of a child artist and has delivered several hits over the past few decades, such as Support (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milan (2007), Vamshi (2008), window (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Rajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra | (2017). Puneeth also won the national award for best child artist for Bettada Hoovu in 1985.

