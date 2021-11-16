Netflix series ‘Money Highest’ premieres in Bollywood

Entertainment
Inspired by the popular Netflix series “Money Highest”, the director of Indian filmmaking duo Abbas Mastan is preparing a film called “Three Monkeys” in which Arjun Rampal will play the role of the professor.
The Netflix series “Money Highest” has been very popular in India, which is why Indian filmmakers are considering making a film on the subject.
Abbas Mastan, one of the two biggest names in the Indian film industry and director, is considered one of the best directors of Bollywood crime thrillers.
Indian According to the media The famous duo of filmmakers are preparing to remake this successful series into a film and Arjun Rampal has been prepared for the lead role of the professor, the film is nicknamed “Three monkeys”.
In addition, Abbas’ son, actor Mustafa, will play the role of the dacoits along with two other actors.
Sources have said that Abbas Mastan’s film will be shot in various locations outside of Mumbai and will be released in mid-2022.
Remember, the professor’s role in this movie is the mastermind of a huge theft incident that runs things behind the bunker and explains to his agents when it’s time to do it.
On the other hand, the professor’s counterpart, whose image goes viral on local social networks, runs his own grocery store and takes care of calculations. Surprisingly, he also wears glasses similar to the professor’s glasses. Which made him more like a teacher.
Memorable films directed by Abbas Mastan include Athlete, Actor, Soldier, Outlander, Aitaraz, Hamraz, Race One and Two. He is currently working on a Penthouse release on Netflix with Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal.
