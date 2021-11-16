Death of Heath Freeman: Stars pay tribute to Bones and NCIS actor after death aged 41





Heath Freeman has died aged 41 with former Miss USA and ex-wife Travis Barker leading the tributes to actor Bones and NCIS Image: Getty Images North America)

Heath Freeman has died at the age of 41. The actor, best known for his role as serial killer Howard Epps in Bones, has died in his sleep according to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. The model was one of the many stars to pay tribute to the actor. Speaking to social media on Sunday, Shanna shared a selection of snaps of the couple and said: “Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. “I will miss you so much and cherish all the amazing memories we all have had. And we have so many good ones !! Godspeed.” In addition to his role in Bones, Heath has appeared in several high-profile series including Emergencies in 2001, NCIS, The Closer and Without a Trace.















Picture: Skateland Prods / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock)





He also played Gavin Dillon in Raising The Bar and worked as a voice actor for Spartacus: Blood and Sand. IMDB says he was scheduled to star in the Terror on the Prairie and Devils Fruit films, both of which are due out next year. The cause of his death is currently unknown. In addition to Shanna, director Ariel Vromen also paid tribute to the star, commenting on Shanna’s post: “So sad.” Actor Assaf Cohen said: “Saddened to hear of @heathfreeman’s passing. My first production in Southern California was a South Coast Rep show with Heath. He was classy, ​​serious and of course, extremely talented.







“Gone way too early. Angel flights, Heath.” Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson also commented on her Instagram stories: “I will love you forever @heathmonster RIP.” And fans were also on hand to share condolence messages on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “This news is absolutely horrible. Heath and Shiloh were so awesome in #Skateland and Heath’s brother ran it.”















Picture: Ashley Benson / Instagram)





Actor Shiloh Fernandez also said, “He was the big brother I always wanted. He was so intelligent, so charming, so deep, so generous and such a sacred force of nature – as I never knew him to be. had never seen before. “And I was so lucky to be kissed like her little brother – it brought me so much magic. So much magic. I’m so grateful for every second I spent with you, @heathmonster – and everyone he loved that I turn in, learn to love – I’m grateful to him for them too. I hate to do this, but this man deserves a warm goodbye for now because he was a goddamn comet, and these don’t come too often. “

