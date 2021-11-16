Gal Gadot vouches for Dwayne Johnson as he talks about not being offered Hindi movies; Bollywood do you listen to?





Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Red Notice is the speech of the city and how! The Netflix movie not only wowed the star fans, but also recorded a big achievement for the streaming platform. If you haven’t heard it already, Red Notice – which debuted on Netflix on November 12 – has become the most-watched movie of all time with the biggest opening day for giant OTT. And even more now because director Rawson Marshall Thurber also let Indian fans hear about Bollywood from none other than The Rock! SEE ALSO: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are on Mark as the Devil in Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Trailer That’s right; Johnson, who has a huge fandom in India, spoke of being Bollywood ready and an environment more conducive to the frequent crossovers between Hollywood and Bollywood. Previously he had said India today something along the same lines. But alas, we have not yet offered to make films in Hindi! He was quoted by Hindustan times saying, i haven’t been offered one in the past but would love it. We talked about it the other day when there are like two great cultures in terms of entertainment, it comes from Bollywood and Hollywood. There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absoutely. And I am well aware of it. He also knows how to dance and do everything easily, vouches for Gadot and he scores a point. Johnson, however, is not so confident about how easy it all is. I don’t know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily, he added, referring to his co-star and Wonder woman. Meanwhile, all Ryan Reynolds wants is a desi dead Pool. And that makes us two! Free Guy would be a very good adaptation for Bollywood. That and his Marvel movie. I would say Deadpool would be a little more fun. I think it would be easier for Deadpool to embrace Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he only exists in the digital world. But real deadpool flesh and blood, so I think it would be Deadpool. Now that’s something! Bollywood do you listen to? Cover image: Gal Gadot / Instagram

