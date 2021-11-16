How Twitter reacted to Vir Das’ seven-minute monologue on India at Washington DC Kennedy Center-Entertainment News, Firstpost





“I come from an India where we pretend to be divided on Bollywood on Twitter and yet united by Bollywood in the darkness of a theater,” says Vir Das in a poem called Two Indias

Comedian Vir Das is in the news again after his recent comic book at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. At the end of the performance, he recounted a poem entitled Two Indies. The poem sees Das grappling with a host of issues such as intolerance, women’s safety and deteriorating air quality. The performance touched on topics such as rising fuel prices, communitarianism and even the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. The dark issues were expressed with witty descriptions, making the monologue applaud. Das talks about both the flaws and the uniqueness of India, reminding people of the good and bad aspects of the country. In the video, the 42-year-old comedian acknowledges that a lot of people won’t find the video funny, but some would see there is a gigantic joke but it’s not funny. He went on to say that although both his country’s versions exist simultaneously, there is only one version he is proud of. The 6.54-minute video has gone viral on social media, eliciting various reactions. Several users were blown away by the clip with the Congress leader Digvijaya singh calling it an excellent satire. Actor Shruti Seth shared the video on social media, saying that she was proud to call herself a friend of Das. Actor Nakuul Mehta also applauded Das for his performance. However, some users were unhappy with the video, with several users calling Das for his opinions. Many social media users said the video showed the comedian was only interested by criticizing his country. Some users accused him to perpetuate the stereotypes about India through his video. Dashas was nominated for an International Emmys this year for his comedy special To come Das: For India. The Netflix special was named the Colombian series The Bell Promises, French program Call my agent and the United Kingdom Homeland: Christmas Special in the comedy segment. The comedy special premiered in January 2020. The awards are expected to be announced at the in-person awards ceremony on November 22 in New York City. Watch the monologue here



