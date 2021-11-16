Baxter’s Delivers Another Friday Of Entertainment | Daily Democrat

Entertainment
The Baxter Sports Complex board wanted to offer an activity once a month to bring people together around food, music and camaraderie.
Of the 20 or so people who attended the Fridays Chords, Cards and Chili event, Tom and LeAnn Sokolik returned to their hometown from Davenport just to hear their longtime friends Ned Francis and Chaz Rippenkroeger perform.
But, we only knew the chords, said Tom Sokolik.
The chili was a big surprise, said LeAnn, formerly LeAnn Thomas.
I was impressed with the chili, Tom said, and Brad Bennett’s homemade chili was served ad libitum.
But they didn’t know the cards at all until he was brought up, as the rest of those in attendance were just visiting and listening to the music of Parts (Francis) and Labor (Rippenkroeger).
We played euchre all the time in high school, said Aquin graduate LeAnn.
It didn’t take long then, when they handed over a deck of cards, to the Sokoliks for Laurie Hayler and Zeke Ross to face them in euchre.
Tom said Chaz and Biff Rippenkroeger were neighbors and a music session was scheduled for Saturday.
Third such event
This was the third monthly event, which started with Tacos, Tunes and Touchdowns in September. Participants were watching a live Fort Madison high school football game.
We still have three things to do, said Shawna Ross, director of marketing for Baxter Sports Complex.
It won’t always be the same Friday of the month.
Whichever date works best, Ross said.
The first one was awesome, she says. We sold 110 tacos which was more than expected.
The second featured pizza and was called Birthdays, Ballads and Bloodhounds, and another FMHS football game was shown on big-screen TVs.
The idea for the event came from Director Jeff Woodside, Ross and the Board of Directors.
We wanted to be able to use the sports complex during the off months, Ross said.
But the monthly meetings will continue throughout the year if we get the support, she said. We are talking about a lot of different ideas.
This event didn’t have a lot of people, but we knew it would be colder, Ross said, which led to the obvious menu item: Bennetts house chili.
Ross said they wanted to showcase different local musical artists, so if anyone wants to share his talents, he can call the sports facility at 372-2932.
Bennett cooked at Sunny Brook Assisted Living for a few years as well as at The Madison Health Center and even had a stint at Baxters. He now works at Floorcrafters but still enjoys cooking.
Tacos were the most practical item to start with, and everyone seems to love them, Bennett said.
