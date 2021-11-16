TWICE finds formula for K-pop success

Nation girl group TWICE posted an education about love on Friday, November 12, titled Formula of Love: O + T = <3. The album featured a Korean translation of their famous all-English single TikTok, The Feels. (Photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment)

TWICEs, the energetic and blissful third studio album from Korea, Formula of Love: O + T = <3, illustrates not only their generosity to their fans, but also the fact that they found the almost perfect formula for a solid K-pop output.

2021 has been an eventful year for girl group Nations, with TWICE releasing their 10th extended song, their third Japanese album, and their first-ever English single with the goal of breaking through in the United States. The band are far from over, showing their ability to delve into a more mature pop sound and showcase their chemistry as a band on Formula of Love: O + T = <3.

As the title suggests, the album focuses on love. A sequel to their cute 2018 hit, What is Love ?, the nine-person group is now made up of STEM women who find the formula to answer the question through pop extravaganza.

The Single Scientist is one with a slow start that ends up rising into the hyper TWICE that many know and love. Accompanied by catchy lyrics, the queens of STEM teach their fans not to overthink their feelings because the true formula of love is in the heart: love is not a science, no need for a license / More you’re sitting there thinking, that’s a minus.

Pursuing happiness, a balance of dance-heavy and calm tracks creates a cohesive K-pop album that doesn’t sound monotonous or overly exhausting. The English B-side track Moonlight is another dance hit with 70s inspired instrumentals that will sure make their fans wish they were in love.

Setting the tone for the rest of the album, Moonlight fits in perfectly with other disco tracks, the most catchy and danceable being FILA (Fall In Love Again). In a time when nostalgia is making a comeback, TWICE weaves sounds from the past with lyrics that give us hope for our romantic future.

The album’s softer tracks balance the disco-inspired ones to immerse listeners on the journey and make them understand the formula of love, even if that means having to take them through hardships as well. The album begins the detour with the breakup song Rewind, which recalls the past relationships that the girls try to forget: I’m fine as you said / The dream I dreamed so much has come true / I am not curious about you.

Cactus presents a similar struggle through love as TWICE tries to overcome the pain and move on with their lives. Amid the breakup songs, it becomes clear that TWICE’s definition of love is not just mirth, but relies on soul-searching and pain to grow from the past.

The highlights of their third album are the three tracks that divide the nine-person group into trios, showcasing their individual talents. Push & Pull Groups Jihyo, Sana and Dahyun, where we see Jihyos’ abilities as a star singer, rap Dahyuns adds a special touch to every TWICE hit and Sana shines as both a rapper and a singer.

The most of the three tracks, Hello, joins Nayeon, Momo and Chaeyoung in a hip-hop collaboration where the three members show their ability to ride a beat. While not the most impactful track on the album, TWICE is able to step out of their comfort zone to go beyond their lovable and healthy image and create a song that is different from the rest of their discography. .

Ending the album with a Korean translation of their first English single, The Feels is a staple in TWICE’s discography that sounds great in any language. The catchy lyrics and their charisma make it clear why the song deserves the TikTok hit it received.

Formula of Love: O + T = <3 is finally finding its strengths by adding new elements to the TWICE sound, including their ability to produce songs in other languages ​​and incorporate aspects of nostalgia building on the disco comeback. of the current decade.

With their third album, TWICE manages to teach listeners what no education system can teach love. From love songs fans know the band for to ballads and breakup hits, they find the formula not only for their area of ​​expertise, love, but also for a solid K-pop album. The album alone would earn the band a four out of five rating on RateMyProfessor if they were to teach a real Formula of Love class.