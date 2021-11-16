When will Bollywood stars work in a movie like Jai Bhim

The recent outing of Tamil superstar Suriya, “Jai Bhim”, has added a glow to its cult following, though the film has its fair share of controversy, as it is based on one of the many cases contested by Judge Chandru in the Tamil Nadu, which was the result of caste violence.

While the film had stirred the proverbial pot, around the issues faced by the marginalized and lower strata of society in the country, and in particular the state, it also refocuses attention on how Bollywood and its several stars , generally stay away from working in films based on such subjects.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghayawan, best known as the director of the highly acclaimed film “Masaan”, which also dealt with several caste issues, stresses the importance of including people from different castes, not only in front of the camera, but also behind. she. .

“Most of the Hindi industry ignores caste because it is so Bombay centric. The Hindi film industry has its own culture. It has a very secular culture but unfortunately they have been caste oblivious. They ( the actors on list A) would have seen more if they had lived in smaller towns, ”he tells us.

He believes it is “premature” to say that Bollywood stars are “caste blind”. Instead, Ghayawan believes they are “caste ignorant”.

“I’m talking about the stars, the most famous of the industries, the families of those who have been in the industry for a long time. They didn’t see caste issues, or, growing up, they didn’t have the motivation, ”he says.

“Second, there are a handful of actors who have spoken out on the caste issue in India. The most crucial thing is to understand and include the people who have had these experiences in the community. The fundamental difference between the South and Bollywood is that there is a lot of caste awareness there and therefore there is an affirmation with many other directors, ”adds Ghayawan.

He also points out that the Hindi film industry needs to include proples from different castes, to make caste-sensitive films an integral part of storytelling in Bollywood.

“In addition, the difference lies in the inclusion of lived experience with experiences. In the Hindi film industry, what you see is that if you read a book, watch a movie, you’ve actually figured out everything about caste. But that’s not how it is, and it doesn’t just apply to caste but to any marginalized identity, ”he says.

“A lot of people say that Dalit actors should play Dalit roles. It’s a nice idea and I hope it will happen, but before that it is even more crucial that people in the community are involved in the writing and research, and their names are in the appropriate credits because that’s when it will become authentic, ”he adds.

Actor Prakash Raj, who played Inspector General Perumalsamy in ‘Jai Bhim’ and appeared in Bollywood films such as ‘Singham’ and ‘Golmaal Again’, says that for Suriya to be a part of such a film comes from a place of his responsibility as a person.

“Suriya is not just an actor. We have been privileged guys, but our heart, our thought process, our ideology, is to make the best use of our privileges. It has been integrity, personality fundamentally. believe, ”he added. he says.

“There is a social responsibility that comes from within, which is part of their journey. They are not simple actors. It has nothing to do with acting. Somehow we find it as our responsibility because we are privileged, because we are gifted with a certain talent and there is something in our heart that cries out for it. It is a conscious decision to jump at any opportunity and use our gifts, ”adds Raj.

The actor says it’s time for people in the Indian film industry to unanimously speak up and use the gift for a good cause.

“It’s more than just a Telugu, Bollywood or South Indian industry. It depends on an individual. As a responsibility of an artist. I believe very firmly that the future can forget those who have sinned against them but he will not forgive who are silent. Congratulations to the way his parents (Suriya) have brought him, he has been active on social issues. I wish more of us who are privileged to take such questions because it’s the need of the hour. We have to stand up to certain things, “he said.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia praises Suriya and the crew for making a film, but also believes that the Tamil film industry has regularly made films on such subjects, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about this film. .

“Specially in South India, both parties DMK and AIDMK, and both are empty parties. The politics have been anti-Brahmin, anti-upper class. So the psyche of the people is like that and a movie done on it is nothing It’s a good movie and it’s good for such a movie to be made, but it’s in their political psyche, ”says Dhulia.

“But yes, actors in Hindi, do not appear in thematic films. Southern films have always been anchored. That is why their industry is doing well. We are a little greedy I think. But the film is that ‘. Jai Bhim’ is not a revolutionary film, it has been happening there since the 1930s, ”he adds.