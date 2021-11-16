From Akshay Kumar’s “Guide” to “Prithviraj”, A Look at Bollywood’s Age Gap Problem





The issue of ageism in Bollywood is reflected most strongly in major movie couples and the often ridiculous age difference between them. Over time, this gap has not narrowed and poses an additional question about the longevity of a woman’s career in the industry compared to that of her male contemporaries.

The question here is not just whether it is acceptable for a man nearly three decades older to romanticize twenty years in his films. It’s also pretty important to ask why this has become more and more the norm and what the reactions would be if the tables were turned. Here is a list of the top movie pairs with surprising age differences:

In the next movie Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will be paired with debutante Manushi Chillar. Akshay is currently 54 years old while Manushi is 24 years old. This makes the age gap between the two 30s.

In Pennsylvania Ranjith Kabali released in 2016, Rajinikanth, 66 at the time, faced Radhika Apte, 30, with an age gap of 36. In a Tamil movie Lingaa, he shared the screen with 27-year-old Sonakshi Sinha. The age gap between them was 37 years. Her casting was finalized when the age gap was justified in the script.

In Radhe: your most wanted Bhai, Salman Khan faced Disha Patani who was 28, making the age difference between them by 27. In a statement, he said: She did a great job in the film. She looks very beautiful. We are also the same age. He then clarified: No, she was not my age, I looked like his.

In the 2005 film Lucky: no time for love, Sneha Ulla was 17 and Salman Khan was 40. The age difference between them was 23 years. Salman Khan has been seen sharing the screen with much younger actors in several other films like Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, and Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In Dabangg 3, released in 2019, he was in a relationship with Saiee Manjrekar, 21, 33 years younger than him.

