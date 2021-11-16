20 most beautiful Indian actresses in 2021: top Bollywood superstars news South Africa

Bollywood is known to be home to some of the most talented and gorgeous superstars. Some actresses don’t get the recognition they deserve. Thus, this list of the most beautiful Indian actresses highlights them as well as their success.

PAY ATTENTION: Click View First under the Next tab to briefly see the news on your News Feed!

Bollywood girls. Photo: @priyankachopra

Source: Instagram

Bollywood’s entertainment scene is one of the most lucrative in the world. He prepared and provided a platform for creatives to share their skills. This list of the most beautiful Indian actresses highlights famous icons and their contribution to the industry.

Top 20 Beautiful Indian Actresses

How many beautiful Bollywood actresses can you name? This list will dismay you with the talent of these beauties. Some have several careers as actresses and models.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo: ishaishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss the latest news to rejoin In short, the Telegram channel of News!

Read also Interesting Family Affairs Cast Details and Other Vital Info

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global figure known to be among the most beautiful women in the world. She is also the former Miss India and Miss World. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in the limelight in 1991 and has since dominated screens in several acclaimed films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jodhaa Akbar, to only cite a few.

2. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria. Photo: @tarasutaria

Source: Instagram

Tara Sutaria entered the entertainment industry over ten years ago through her association with Disney Channel India. His first televised feature was in Big Bada Boom and later in Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Besides her talent and acting skills, her beauty still attracts attention in Bollywood circles. She is one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses and fans never seem to get enough of her.

3. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde. Photo: @hegdepooja

Source: Instagram

Pooja Hegde was the finalist of the Miss India 2010 competition. She is a Bollywood actress who mainly stars in Tollywood films in South India. Her charming and youthful appearance and fashion sense make her pass as one of the most beautiful actresses in India.

Read also Interesting details about Gangaa’s casting and other vital information

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor. Photo: anJanhvi Kapoor

Source: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of legendary producer Boney Kapoor and actress Sri Devi. Janhvi Kapoor made a name for herself starring in dance films and later in her acting career. In 2020, she was featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost stories.

Janhvi Kapoor is not only one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses but a fashion icon.

5. Radhika Apt

Radhika Apt. Photo: @radhikaofficial

Source: Instagram

Radhika Apte is an Indian actress who mainly works in Hindi films. Nonetheless, she has appeared in films in Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. Apart from her critically acclaimed performances, Radhika’s beauty and style cannot go unnoticed. Most fans consider her to be one of the best Indian actresses around.

6. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif. Photo: atkatrinakaif

Source: Instagram

Katrina Kaif is a London-born Bollywood actress who has created her niche through her outstanding performances. Her incredible dance moves have also won her fans. Her sculpted body and good looks always capture the attention of fans, and she is considered one of the most beautiful Indian actresses.

Read also A look at the family profile of the South African actors of Scandal

7. Sushmita Sen

Photo of senator from Sushmita: @ sushmitasen47

Source: Instagram

It’s no coincidence that Sushmita Sen is on this list of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses. She won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. To this day, she still charms fans with her gorgeous looks.

In addition to her successful modeling career, Sushmita is a commendable actress. She has appeared in regional Bollywood and Southern films.

8. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji. Photo: @_ranimukerji

Source: Instagram

Rani Mukerji is an award winning actress and one of the most sought after Indian actresses. She was among the highest paid and most popular actresses of the 2000s. Rani made her Bollywood debut as a child actress. His daring characters have always captured the attention of fans.

9. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar. Photo: anManushi Chhillar

Source: Instagram

It is obvious that Manushi Chhillar is on this list. She is the winner of Miss World 2017, which brought the crown back to India after 17 years. She set the record as the sixth Indian to win the Miss World pageant.

Read also The queen of soaps: Masasa Mbangen is an incredible organic

Besides her brilliant modeling career, Manushi Chhillar is a talented actress. She will make her acting debut through her feature film in The big Indian family in 2022. Nonetheless, her gorgeous looks have earned her a place among the most beautiful Bollywood actresses in 2021.

10. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt. Photo: @aliaabhatt

Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a British singer and actress of Indian descent. Her acting career has earned her coveted awards like four Filmfare Awards. Alia is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses and she is on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.

Besides being an acclaimed actress, Alia Bhatt’s look cannot go unnoticed, hence her appearance in this list.

11. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan. Photo: @balanvidya

Source: Instagram

Vidya Balan is an Indian actress who works for a Hindi cinema. Vidya is famous for pushing for change in the representation of women. She also champions body positivity in the entertainment industry. Besides her brilliant acting career, Vidya is famous for her incredible fashion sense and exquisite looks.

Read also Inspirational journey of veteran actress Mary Twalas

12. She is Mirza

Dia Mirza. Photo: @diamirzaofficial

Source: Instagram

Dia Mirza is famous for being the queen of charm and elegance. She was awarded the Asia-Pacific title in the 2000s. Dia Mirza is also popular in the Indian fashion industry.

She has featured in several Bollywood films and left an indelible mark with her exceptional talent. Some of his most successful shows include Parineeta, Dus, and Lage Raho Munnabhai.

13. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan. Photo: @ saraalikhan95

Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress famous for her works in Hindi films. She was born into a family that loved to play, and it’s obvious she followed the same path. She made her debut through her feature film in Kedarnath and has continuously cemented its name in the industry.

In addition to her successful career, Sara has gained fans due to her beauty. Her stunning looks always make fans fall in love with her.

Read also The incredible story of Hlubi Mboya

14. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma. Photo: @anushkasharma

Source: Instagram

Anushka Sharma is a sexy Indian actress and one of the highest paid actresses on the scene. Her fashion sense deserves to be appreciated. Her perfect body makes her a sight to behold.

15. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Photo: @sonamkapoor

Source: Instagram

Sonam is the main film actress and the daughter of Anil Kapoor, a film magnet. Fans consider her to be the queen of the Bollywood fashion industry due to her contemporary fashion trends. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has featured in films such as Padman and Neerja.

16. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Photo: @theshilpashetty

Source: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not a new name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame for her role on Big Brother. In addition to acting, she has created a niche by sharing cooking videos, yoga, dance moves, and health and lifestyle vlogs.

Although she hasn’t featured much in the film industry, her fashion sense has drawn fans to her as well. She has also appeared as a judge on dance reality shows.

Read also The 20 most famous women in South Africa

17. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani. Photo: @kiaraaliaadvani

Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani is a recent entry into the Bollywood scene. However, his name cannot be missing from this list. Her impeccable appearance, killer smile, and dreamy appearances have always wowed fans. Kiara is famous for her diverse acting skills and how well she shoots daring scenes like her role in Stories of lust.

18. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone. Photo: @deepikapadukone

Source: Instagram

Deepika Padukone is an idol in the Bollywood entertainment scene. She is also one of the Indian actresses in Hollywood, and her groundbreaking appearances include; Piku, Om Shanti, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat.

Deepika Padukone has also possessed fans through her gorgeous looks and beautiful smile.

19. Kajol Devgan

Kajol Devgan. Photo: @kajol

Source: Instagram

Kajol is famous for his stunning looks and prolific performances in movies. She boasts of over two decades of acting experience. Kajol is also known to be one of the most sought after and gorgeous actresses.

Read also 10 Hottest Pearl Thusi Photos & Interesting Facts

20. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: @priyankachopra

Source: Instagram

This list would be incomplete if it hadn’t included the amazing Priyanka Chopra Jones. Priyanka is one of the most famous Native American actresses and celebrities. She received the Miss World pageant in 2000. Currently, she is nicknamed the Queen of Hollywood after her feature film in Baywatch and Quantico.

This list of the most beautiful Indian actresses proves how lucrative the entertainment industry is in Bollywood.

READ ALSO: JoJo Siwa Net worth, age, height, parents, songs, products, house, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently posted some intriguing details about JoJo Siwa. You won’t believe how successful she is.

JoJo Siwa is a talented dancer, singer, YouTube influencer and actress. She is famous for appearing on dance reality TV shows, and her considerable net worth is a testament to her hard work.

Source: briefly.co.za