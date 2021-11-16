Rolling Stones’ Ford Field show was well worth the wait – The Oakland Press

When Paul McCartney called the Rolling Stones a “blues cover band” last month, Mick Jagger responded with a little joke on stage in Los Angeles.

On stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday night, Nov. 15, Jagger and company had a similar response to Who’s Roger Daltrey, who called the Stones a “mediocre publicity group” in a new interview aired this weekend. Instead, the group responded in the best possible way with their music and a two hour and 15 minute show to prove that the nearly 60-year-old Rolling Stones barely ran out of gas, gas, gas.

The venerable British rock band’s No Filter tour has also garnered other successes over the past 20 months or so, having to postpone this US milestone for more than a year and a half due to COVID-19 (the original date of Ford Field was June 10, 2020), then suffered the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August. But on Monday, the Stones rang and, for the most part, looked stronger than ever, defying age to once again claim the role attributed to the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll group.

The main credit goes to Jagger, who still plays like someone under the age of his 78s. From side to side, along a ramp that took him to the center of the stadium floor, sporting nearly a dozen different shirts and jackets, Jagger was in almost constant motion, not stopping. than to play guitar on a few songs and take a break while guitarist Keith Richards performed two songs. And if anything, Jagger got even more lively during the second half of the 19-song set, leading the meaty groove of “Miss You” and the titanic dynamics of an epic “Midnight Rambler” with a youthful joy.

There was even a moment during “Paint It, Black” where the years seemed to visibly melt away from Jagger’s wrinkled face as he stood on the ramp, a fan blowing gently on his overshirt as he spread his arms.

Jagger also made sure the Ford Field crowd knew he and the Stones knew exactly where they were. After some members of the entourage spent part of Sunday, November 14 visiting the Motown Museum and Jagger wandered around downtown Detroit, posting photos on social media, he was standing near sites such than Joe Louis’ fist on Woodward Avenue and the Stevie Wonder mural, there were other Motor City love moments on Monday night. The group snapped their COVID bubble a bit to welcome Motown legend Martha Reeves for a behind-the-scenes pre-show visit, while on stage Jagger spoke of the Stones’ affection for Motown as youngsters, and said “we can’t come to Detroit and not make it a Motown song” before performing “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations for the first time since 2007.

Jagger later recalled playing the 2006 Super Bowl XL halftime show at Ford Field (“We pulled that one off”) and made fun of the Detroit Lions a bit. ” Things are improving! after the team’s 16-16 draw, its first non-loss of the season, on Sunday. He also joked about going to Fowling (he didn’t specify where), eating at Lafayette and American Coney Island restaurants, then ending up with a Boston cooler, “from Pepto Bismol and s’ went to bed early “. But he also extended his heartfelt thanks to the Detroit fans for coming to see the group so many times since the group’s first visit in 1964 to Olympia Stadium.

Richards was equally candid, telling the crowd between a restless “Connection” and a more successful “Before They Make Me Run”: “It’s really good to see you all. It’s good to be anywhere and see anyone. All of you are blessed for coming. This is what it is. “

The Stones also paid tribute to Watts. The concert opened with a music video and an isolated drum track, while before “Tumblin ‘Dice” Jagger, Richards and guitarist Ronnie Wood stood together in the center of the stage, noting that it was of the band’s first tour without Watts and dedicating the show to him. Richards was filmed staring at the sky as the song ended.

The Stones primarily honored Watts and the band’s legacy by playing a killer show.

The staging was the size of a stadium but lean, stripped of the gimmick of past tours and using pyrotechnics only as a final encore, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” came to an end. The 11-member group, including Detroit-born saxophonist Tim Ries and cohort of star saxophonists Karl Denson have found the right mix of precision and ragged glory, with longtime partner Steve Jordan admirably covering Watts and the backing vocalist Sasha Allen shouting to the heavens herself during “Gimme Shelter”.

There are some semi-deep catalog digs such as “You Got Me Rocking” and a new pandemic-inspired song, “Living in a Ghost Town”, while the sweet “Wild Horses” was named the winner of the fans on the Internet. . But it was the parade of favorites that drove the night, and “Street Fighting Man”, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, “Start me Up”, “Honky Tonk Women”, “Jumping Jack Flash” and the others seemed ageless all those decades later.

There is a lot of speculation that the No Filter Tour, which started in 2017, could be the last of the Stones, although the group has said no such thing. If that turns out to be the case, the Stones left Detroit with a memorable start, and far from mediocre.