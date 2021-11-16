Indian Student Association celebrates the triumph of light over darkness on Diwali night – Marquette Wire

While the Diwali holiday was held last week from November 2-6, the party continued on November 12 as the Indian Student Association hosted Diwali night for the Marquette community.

The event took place in the Alumni Memorial Union Ballroom and was an evening of food, laughter and dancing. Parvathy Nair, a sophomore student at the College of Arts & Sciences and ISA vice president, said her organization organized the event with more than Indian students in mind.

“We just want to create a fun environment for everyone to celebrate Diwali,” Nair said. “We want this to be an open and warm party, no matter whether you celebrate it or not, this event is open to everyone. “

The event turned out to be warm and open as at 8:30 p.m. people started flocking to the ballroom from the cold November night for a celebration of light and community.

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, as it is also called, is a five-day celebration of Indian culture that runs throughout the Indian New Year. During each of the five days, families come together to honor each other and the gods and goddesses of their religions. The holiday is celebrated by several religions – Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and some forms of Buddhism – each marking a different historical event or story such as the reason for the festivities.

“We want everyone to be able to participate in our culture,” said Telsy Stephen, junior in the College of Health Sciences and ISA co-chair. “It’s not just for us, it’s for everyone to benefit.”

For Nair, the event was an exciting welcome after having had to organize events virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is our first big event, so we’re all blown away. Even though it’s with masks and rules, the fact that we can celebrate it in person and jam to some great music, even just being able to hang out together, I think we’re all very excited about that, ” Nair said. .

Vraj Patel, a junior at the College of Health Sciences and Stephen’s co-chair at ISA, loved the huge turnout at the event, as it reminded him of his first Diwali night and the contagious atmosphere it has lived.

“As soon as I entered the room, the energy was completely different. Everyone accepted, wanted to learn and were excited about what was going to happen, ”Patel said. “My goal as co-chair is to create the exact same feeling we had in first year this year. “

After a brief introduction to the events of the evening and a performance by Bollywood Fusion, a group of which Patel and Nair are members, the roar of conversation and laughter filled the room as authentic Indian dishes like samosas proved Diwali night to be a success.

“I think it’s really important to celebrate Indian culture on campus because I think there is always something new you can learn from a different culture, be it music, art or a new perspective, there is always something new to learn, ”Nair mentioned.

Nair and Patel shared the sense of community and culture that makes Diwali special. Patel took it a step further and noted that his favorite thing about Diwali Night was the wide range of students and faculty it attracts.

“I feel like sometimes on campus we can fall into our cliques and groups, but when everyone’s here together and we’re all having a good time, I feel like it encourages and facilitates an open conversation, ”Patel said.

Nair said she loves Diwali because she spends time with the people she loves.

“You don’t see everyone every day and that’s one of the few chances you have, so you can relax, party, dance, have fun and I think that’s my favorite part” , said Nair.

