TV Tonight: Cheeky Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cummings continue in Scotland | Television





Miriam and Alan: lost in Scotland 9:15 p.m., Channel 4 Belt your back, Miriam was on a three-part RV adventure around Scotland with the weird new golden couple from TV, Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming. Tracing their childhoods, the couple reveal their guarded vulnerable sides in a scene where Cumming recalls his troubled relationship with his father leaving his mate in tears. But these two can’t go too long without tickling an audience: Margolyes soon shares an anecdote about her panties falling off moments before her driving test. It’s a cheeky exercise, warmed up by tender storytelling and healthy tasks like tartan-making (but they manage to make a joke about the vibrators in the factory). Hollie richardson People against climate change 8 p.m., BBC Two Following the end of Cop26, this documentary watches the 108 members of Britain’s first-ever citizens’ assembly on climate change, all ordinary Brits going about their ordinary lives. It examines the tangible changes they say we need to make in our daily lives to make sure we reduce the impact of nations on the climate crisis. TIME The Great British Cake 8 p.m., Canal 4 It’s the semi-final, but who’s going to fall apart from the pastry week? To make it into the bottom three, bakers must be good at delivering a signature of delicate layered slices, a classic regional French technique, and a display of entremets. TIME Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Celebrity special 9 p.m., ITV Jeremy Clarkson returns with a lineup of celebrities Rob Rinder and Scarlett Moffatt trying to win 1m for a charity of their choice. There’s a pandemic twist: No studio audience means contestants have two lifelines over the phone. Henri wong Deft pratfalls Stath Lets Flats. Photography: Canal 4 Impeachment: American Crime Story 9:10 p.m., BBC Two Should you clean a stained dress? In the case of Monica Lewinsky, probably not. As Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) points out, who knows when you’ll need proof? As the soapy Bill Clinton saga continues, Monica (Beanie Feldstein) and Linda are still pretty much on the same page. However, as the stakes rise, their friendship begins to creak. Phil harrison Stath rents apartments 10:15 p.m., Channel 4 When the hapless real estate agent Stath is secretly filmed showing a cramped rat trap with very prominent ceilings, the online fallout pushes his business into crisis mode. Could staging wacky stunts for charity help their brand? At least that gives creator and star Jamie Demetriou a great excuse for even more clever traps. Graeme Vertu

