Priyanka in Ayushmann, celebrities congratulate newlyweds Rajkummar and Patralekhaa

Bollywood sent its best wishes to newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15. The couple shared fascinating photos from their wedding on social media. Rajkummar and Patralekhaas, friends of the film industry, congratulated them and wished them the best for the future.

RAJKUMMAR RAO-PATRALEKHAA WEDDING PHOTOS

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had a dream wedding in Chandigarh on November 15th. While the Newton actor looked dashing in a traditional cream-colored outfit, Patralekhaa looked stunning in a red bridal outfit. Sharing photos from the wedding Rajkummar wrote: Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to everything today, my soul mate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband @patralekhaa Heres forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic).

Patralekhaa also shared happy wedding photos and wrote: I got married to everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soul mate … my best friend for 11 years! There is no greater feeling than being your wife! Here’s to our forever … @rajkummar_rao (sic).

BOLLYWOOD WISHES RAJKUMMAR, PATRALEKHAA

Bollywood took to the comments section of Rajkummar and Patralekhaas posts to express their warmest congratulations on their wedding. Priyanka Chopra wrote, Omgeeee, you are gorgeous! Congratulations (sic). Taapsee Pannu also congratulated the couple. You both make me feel really real for each other! Congratulations (sic), she wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared Rajummars post and wished the couple.

Check out more celebrity reactions to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding:

Congratulations, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa!

