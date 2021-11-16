‘American Exile’ addresses blatant injustice | Culture & Leisure

A moving film about service, injustice, and brotherly bonds, American Exile (9:00 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check out local shows) might leave some angry and excited.

About 50 years ago, the brothers Valente and Manuel Valenzuela volunteered to join the army. Both served in combat in Vietnam and returned home with physical and psychological scars that still haunt them today. Towards the end of their seventh decade in America, 50 years after being decorated for bravery, they risk deportation to Mexico. Worse yet, the Department of Homeland Security considers them a threat due to misdemeanor charges dating back 20 and 30 years. A strong argument could be made from their minor episodes of bad behavior due to the ravages of war.

Rather than obediently submitting to a bureaucracy blindly enforcing an arbitrary law, the Valenzuela brothers pull their uniforms out of the mothballs and take to radio and television to plead their case and that of thousands of other undocumented veterans submitted. to deportation.

Exile doesn’t pretend to be objectivity and presents her case with passion, creating heroes and villains along the way. The latter role is played by an angry blond Fox News harridan, shouting that these veterans, community leaders and grandfathers are a danger to society and must be kicked out of our midst.

The CW is reshuffling its schedule. The Flash (7 p.m., TV-PG) begins its eighth season with Earth itself in need of rescue from alien invaders. Some things never change.

Riverdale (8 p.m., TV-14), the aggressively weird adaptation of the old Archie comic book, opens its sixth season with all that is eerily normal. Veronica and Reggie become queen and king of the social ensemble while Jughead and Tabitha become servants. Quite a stark contrast to the explosive conclusion of the cliff of season five.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Megan Mylan (Lost Boys of Sudan) explores family ties and the quest to return to normal life amid extraordinary hardships in the 2021 documentary Simple as Water (8 p.m., HBO, TV-PG), filmed for five years after refugees from the Syrian civil wars in Greece, Turkey, Germany, Syria and the United States. Also available to stream on HBO Max.

Netflix is ​​adding to its TV-Y offerings with StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing as well as new episodes of Johnny Tests Ultimate Meatloaf Quest, a frenzied two-dimensional version of the old adage Don’t Play With Your Food.

Sundance Now broadcasts The Wimbledon Kidnapping, recalling an affair that rocked Britain and made headlines in the bitter end of the 1960s. Tabloid readers and crime buffs were mesmerized when Murial McKay, the wife of a newspaper editor, found herself kidnapped and held for ransom by a Mafia team. It later emerged that her captors mistook her for press mogul Rupert Murdochs, then wife, Anna.

McKay was eventually murdered and two immigrants arrested for the crime, but some believe they could have been trapped.

Fifty years and several wives later, Rupert Murdoch still inspires television, from that documentary to Showtimes Gossip and HBOs Succession.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Maggie faces family drama and FBI distractions (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

The top 10 emerges on The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

A new team of interns arrive on The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

Coal Case May Be Murder on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Even well below the surface, the weather can get freezing on La Brea (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

The family gathers around a sick teddy bear in Our Kind of People (8 p.m. Fox, TV-14).

JR Martinez hosts the fourth and final installment of American Veteran (8:00 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

Fixer to Fabulous (8 p.m., HGTV) promises to renovate 15 new homes in northern Arkansas in its third season. Look for a vacation-themed animal shelter upgrade along the way.

Lifestyle guru and wife of NBA stars is found murdered on FBI: Most Wanted (9:00 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Arsonist targets religious refugee sanctuary in New Amsterdam (9:00 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

WORSHIP CHOICE

Gordon Parks, featured in yesterday’s HBO documentary A Choice of Weapons (available on HBO Max), wrote and directed the 1969 coming-of-age drama The Learning Tree (7 p.m. TCM, TV-14) . Based on Parks’ own loosely autobiographical novel.

SERIES NOTES

The Bachelorette (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Jeffs cheats the heart on Queens (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Tom Morello and his grandson to The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Aubrey Plaza, Peter Sarsgaard, Amor Towles and Nate Smith visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m.), NBC ).