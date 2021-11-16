Entertainment
Hollywood production workers approve workforce deals in restricted vote
LOS ANGELES — A union representing tens of thousands of workers behind the scenes of the entertainment industry narrowly ratified contracts with Hollywood studios on Monday, ending controversial chapter that has put the industry on edge of the strike.
The International Theater Employees Alliance, which represents more than 150,000 workers, said a total of 50.3% of members voting on two separate contracts have given their approval. The three-year agreements address concerns about wages and working conditions in a streaming Hollywood first.
The ratification comes after months of debate that shone the spotlight on Hollywood’s less glamorous work and asked studio executives to draft contingency plans in the event of a strike that has shut down nearly all film production sets and television. Members of IATSE have become the Hollywood outpost of a workers’ movement sweeping across sectors, from manufacturing to agriculture, which has seen workers emerge from the pandemic with new demands and more willingness to walk away.
The vote count illustrates a membership that remains fractured. In the popular vote, 49.7% voted against the proposed contracts with the organization representing studios and streaming services, known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Delegates who represent members in an electoral college-type system voted 56% in favor of contracts.
For the larger of the two contracts, a majority of members – 50.4% – voted no, but a majority of delegates representing those members voted to ratify it. IATSE had separate contracts, one covering over 40,000 members and the other 20,000, to be renegotiated as they expired at the same time.
“We have achieved our goals for this round of negotiations and built a solid foundation for future agreements,” said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb. The union represents dozens of positions that work behind the camera, from editors to hairdressers and props.
Achieving ratification has been a path strewn with pitfalls. In October, after weeks of stalled negotiations, the IATSE members voted overwhelmingly to give their leaders permission to call a strike, the first time in the organization’s 128-year history that such permission has been given.
About two weeks later, a strike was avoided when the IATSE and the Alliance struck a last-minute tentative deal that increased pay for streaming service productions and allowed more time for on-set breaks, among other changes.
Since then, some IATSE members have criticized the deal and called on others to reject it.
The changing economy in Hollywood helps explain how the union and studios got to such a breaking point. Studios and streaming services are producing more shows than ever before, but fewer follow the traditional 20-plus episode broadcast model that employs crews for months at a time. Shorter seasons on streaming productions make it harder for workers to whip up an annual income, and some members have said heavy demand for programming is pushing producers to impose long hours.
The contract negotiations rallied the members of the IATSE. An Instagram account shared stories of long hours on set and detailed how the shorter seasons of the streaming shows have drastically reduced revenue. Across Los Angeles, members have painted their car windows to show their support for the union, and actors such as Jane Fonda and Seth Rogen have signaled their support for a strike.
In addition to increasing wages, the new contracts guarantee rest periods at the end of the working day or on weekends, as well as meal breaks during the day.
Jarryd Gonzales, spokesperson for the producer alliance, said: “These agreements significantly reflect the industry’s endorsement of these priorities and allow everyone to keep working.”
