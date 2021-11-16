Irish actor Donall O Healai to be honored – The Hollywood Reporter





Dónall Ó Héalai, the Irish actor who stars in Shelter (Shelter), in which his country entered the best international feature film race at the Oscars, will be honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, two musical groups – Loah & Bantum and True Tides – are scheduled to perform on the March 24 party, which celebrates the work of those in Ireland – and others who are not – who contribute to the worlds of the world. cinema, television and music. “One of the highlights of this event is having the chance to introduce Irish actors and singers to a wider audience in the United States,” said Trina Vargo, Founder and President of the United States-Alliance. Ireland, organizer of the Oscar Wilde Awards, in a statement. declaration. “We know from experience that this exhibition has created more opportunities for these artists, and we are convinced that the same will be true for Dónall Ó Héalai, Loah & Bantum and True Tides. “ Last month, Oscar-winning writer-director-producer Adam McKay was the first winner to be unveiled. JJ Abrams returns to host from his Bad Robot headquarters in Santa Monica. Ó Héalai will receive the Wilde Card Award, awarded to emerging talents. Raised in Galway, Ireland, he landed a nomination for Best Leading Actor at the 2020 Irish Film and Television Awards for his performance in the Irish-language film. Arracht (Monster), taking place in 1845 on the eve of the scourge that would wipe out the potato harvest in Ireland. Ó Héalai stars as recluse John Cunliffe in Shelter, an adaptation of the Irish novel from 2014 The thing about december by Donal Ryan. The film, now shown on the international festival circuit, won the award for Best Irish Debut at the Galway Film Fleadh last summer. Ó Héalai is now working on the A&E Networks International series North Sea connection, produced by Subotica, Mopar Studios and Screen Ireland, and will appear in the boxing film melee, which goes into pre-production in 2022. Loah & Bantou

Courtesy of the United States-Ireland Alliance True tides

Courtesy of the United States-Ireland Alliance Loah & Bantum is made up of Sallay-Matu Garnett (Loah), an Irish / Sierra Leonean-born singer-songwriter, and Ruairi Lynch (Bantum), an electronic music producer from Cork, Ireland. True Tides, known for their synth guitar pop, is an Irish band made up of brothers Cian, Conor and Eoghan McSweeney. Other Oscar Wilde winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

