Art of Acrimonious Divorce Raises $ 676 Million at Sothebys in New York | Art





An acrimonious divorce in which the warring parties were ordered to sell an art collection comprising works by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko after being unable to agree on its value, resulted in the sale most valuable auction ever hosted by one of the world’s greatest artists. Houses. Over $ 676 million ($ 503 million) has been donated to the Macklowe Collection, amassed over more than half a century by real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe, Honorary Trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The total sum made the sale the most valuable sole proprietorship auction ever and the most valuable auction held at Sothebys, the auction house said. Andy Warhols Nine Marilyns (left), which sold for $ 47.4 million, and Jackson Pollocks Number 17, 1951 (right), auctioned at Sothebys in New York. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura / AFP / Getty Images The 35 works included the 8-foot-tall Rothkos No. 7, which sold for $ 82.5 million, the highest sum of the sale. Created in 1951, the painting has been described by Grgoire Billault, President of Sothebys for Contemporary Art, as a perfect symphony of color, light and scale and among the artist’s greatest works. The Warhols Nine Marilyns silkscreen sold for $ 47.4 million and its Sixteen Jackies reached $ 33.9 million. Alberto Giacometti’s bronze sculpture, Le Nez, sold for $ 78.4 million and another by Picasso reached $ 26.3 million. Pollocks Number 17, 1951 more than doubled the lower end of its pre-sale estimate to $ 61.2 million, and Cy Twomblys’ untitled painting of Dripping Red Peonies made $ 58.9 million. The collection also included works by Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter and Agnes Martin. The Macklows, both in their 80s, built their art collection over nearly six decades of marriage, though Linda is seen as the driving force behind most of the acquisitions. Harry and Linda Macklowe attend a gala at the Waldorf Astoria in New York in 2007. Photograph: Patrick McMullan / Getty Images The couple were renowned for their barbed wire exchanges at public events, and their marital disputes ultimately resulted in a divorce. In addition to their art collection, these were two Manhattan apartments, one worth $ 72 million, a $ 19 million estate in the Hamptons, and a yacht from 150 feet. But neither they nor their lawyers could agree on the value of their art collection. A judge concluded that the only way to establish its value was to test the market and ordered the works to be sold. Following a 14-week divorce affair, Harry Macklowe celebrated his new marriage to Patricia Landau by posting 42-foot-tall images of the newlyweds on one of his buildings in New Yorks Park Avenue in plain sight from his ex-wife’s apartment. The sale at Sothebys in New York on Monday evening was considered the biggest test of the fine art market since the start of the Covid pandemic in early 2020. With demand generally exceeding supply, there was stiff competition. for works, in particular from bidders representing Asian buyers. Almost a third of Sothebys sales last year were made by Asian collectors. Harry and Linda Macklowe both attended the Sothebys sale. A second sale, of 40 other works from the couples collection, is scheduled for May 2022.

