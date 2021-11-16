Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji celebrates 25 years with comic book Bunty Aur Babli 2



Rani Mukerji as Babli in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ comic

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films



Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is reaching a milestone in her career this year and she can’t think of a better movie than Bunty Aur Babli 2 to mark this historic moment.

In fact, I am ending my 25 years in the industry with such a wonderful character that I absolutely love and adore. I want to be friends with this crazy character. She’s completely crazy and she brings out the best in me, Mukerji said in an interview with Gulf News.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films



Mukerji, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and vivacious talents, talks about Vimmi aka Babli, the beloved con artist with the most flamboyant taste in clothing and attitude. On November 18, the second installment of the 2005 hit comedy, produced by her husband, Aditya Chopras company Yash Raj Films, hits screens in the United Arab Emirates and it took them over a decade to come up with a worthy sequel.

It’s a film that is close to people’s hearts and they are moved by it. This is precisely why the sequel took so long. It took us 15 years to get back on track. I just hope our audience gives him as much love as he gave us in Part 1, Mukerji said.

While the original starred Abhishek Bachchan as a husband, actor Saif Ali Khan has taken his place in the second part, which is directed by Varun V Sharma. The film begins with this retired couple of crooks leading a soulless suburban existence, but is brought back to the world of scam and non-violent crime when a young couple of crooks, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, start swindling people using their street credits and their notorious etiquette.

Like most sequels, Part Two is more ambitious and on a larger scale. If the original film showed the endearing Bunty and Babli selling the Taj Mahal to a thick and rich tourist, the sequel, shot partly in Abu Dhabi, would have definitely improved their game.

The cast of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh



[The] Filming in Abu Dhabi gave this film a grand impression, said Mukherji, speaking of their experience in the UAE. Excerpts from our conversation with the actress about her new film, Survivor of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what to expect in Bollywood. Here is Mukerjis taking …

‘Bunty Aur Babli’ cast shot at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi for comedy



Filming in Abu Dhabi:

It was just grandeur and luxury at its best. The hospitality at the Emirates Palace, where we toured and stayed, was just fantastic. We also toured Abu Dhabi and the surrounding areas and we were treated very well. It was one of the best shoots we’ve had.

The scenes shot in Abu Dhabi helped our film achieve this feeling of grandiose and beauty. Plus, it was a shoot that happened just before the pandemic hit the world. We came back to India after the February 25 shoot, and then the fear of traveling set in. We weren’t done shooting the whole movie, but luckily our portions in Abu Dhabi were over and we were really, really lucky. After Mumbai, I love Dubai and Abu Dhabi. I suddenly miss him there. I would have loved to show you the movie first.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”



Bunty Aur Babli 2 being free from blood, dirt or violence:

It’s a movie for all age groups and trust me there are rarely any movies you can watch with your kids because you never know what will be shown in a movie. It is truly your quintessential family leader that you can sit down with your grandparents, your husband and your children. He’s a clean comedy and an artist. Plus, it’s hilarious because his sitcom will appeal to all generations of viewers.

A photo of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films



Make scam and greed acceptable:

This is exactly what the Bunty Aur Babli franchise stands for. If you’ve seen the first installment, it was about two young people who tried to make their dreams come true through the right channels. But they are completely disillusioned with the system, perhaps because of the corruption it contains. So, they decide to swindle the people who gave them a hard time and in addition they have fun doing it.

Bunty and Babli’s journey begins with them cheating the system and having fun while they’re at it. Basically, it’s a human story about people who want to be successful in life and it’s also about human relationships, good and bad. It’s also about having fun and remembering not to take yourself seriously or take the inconveniences. Remember, we are that couple who tried to sell the Taj Mahal. It’s just silly and stupid. You have to watch the film in this area.

The second part picks up where the original left off:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will have much more than that. The way it was written has a whole novelty where a new-age couple is against us, the old ones. The confrontation between the young and the old makes the charm and the beauty of the film. Young people will relate to young couple and middle aged viewers will relate to my old Jodi [couple]. This movie has the right amount of excitement, pizzazz, jazz, drama, and OTT like in an over the top performance. Its complete and masti drama.

Siddhart Chaturvedi and Sharvari in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films



Regular characters who age well:

The character of Saifs is going through a midlife crisis, but I play someone like Vimmi who can never have a seizure at any age in her life and maybe that’s what makes her unique and real. Nowadays, we like to welcome unique people. Vimmi was her own person and as an individual she believed in doing what she thought was fabulous. Plus, she made people think it was fabulous.

Often there are people doing things when they doubt themselves and it doesn’t go well with the people watching you. Vimmi exuded that kind of cheeky confidence to accomplish anything, including a transparent salwar, with the utmost confidence. Even in this film, Vimmi has not forgotten who she is. She is so real and you feel emotionally for her. You laugh with her and not just her And I think humor is what keeps us young, right?

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer

Image Credit: YouTube



Bunty Aur Babli is aging well despite being released over ten years ago:

This is precisely why the sequel took so long. It’s a film that is close to people’s hearts and they are moved by it. It took us 15 years to get back on track. I just hope our audience will give him as much love as he gave us in the first part. And hopefully we can keep our audience divided, because it’s been almost two years since we’ve seen a true Bollywood artist.

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan who appeared in the 2005 original “Bunty Aur Babli”



Opt for a theatrical release worldwide:

It’s a call my husband took and all kudos to him. All the praise should go to him because he single-handedly stood firm and said: All my movies will only be released in theaters. It is thanks to producers like him that the age of films and the life of films will continue.

Work with young talents:

I learned a lot from each of them because my journey as an actor has been filled with such learning. Your learning should never stop for any artist. Young people today arrive with confidence and have their own way of thinking while approaching a particular character. The young actor brought a lot of novelty and freshness to this film and I thank them for it. It’s just wonderful to have good actors around you because then you can feed off their energy and it allows you to play better.

Old and young actors collide in con comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ 2

Image Credit: Twitter.com/TaranAdarsh



Don’t miss it!