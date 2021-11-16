The Power of the Dog review: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in slow-burning western from director Jane Campion

Marking the first film in the director’s 12 years (who made the TV series “Top of the Lake” in between), Campion adapted a 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, which is set in Montana in the 1920s. So As the Western tone and subject matter compared to “Brokeback Mountain,” the story feels distinctive and owes as much to Campion’s signature film “The Piano” with its strained relationships in a harsh, remote environment.
The central tension stems from the bond between two brothers, who grew up together on the family ranch but couldn’t be more different. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) is attached to the past and to tradition, as well as vaguely sadistic in his treatment of his brother George (Jesse Plemons), a sort of calm that he persists in calling “Fatso”.
When George abruptly announces that he is marrying an attractive widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst, again paired with her offscreen partner after “Fargo”), Phil responds terribly and treats his brother’s wife abusively. This lack of courtesy that also extends to his son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), whom Phil considers effeminate and cruelly teases with the other cowherds.
Life on the ranch takes its toll on Rose, but she is understandably worried when Peter returns from school and begins spending time with Phil, who has apparently taken it upon himself to make the boy a man, while reminiscing about his own. schooling with a cowboy known as Bronco Henry. Yet his motives and those of virtually everyone else remain suspect, creating a sense of threat and tension that lingers throughout.
The cast is uniformly good, although Cumberbatch has the showiest role as an intense, brooding cowboy who fears and feels change or one of the social niceties his brother yearns for. When George greets guests, Phil bristles at the suggestion that he should clean up before dinner, laconically announcing, “I stink. And I like it.”
Netflix clearly has awards aspirations for the film, and the film is gaining a place in that conversation.
At its core, “Power of the Dog” explores questions of masculinity filtered through Marlboro Man images of the past, as well as how vulnerability and reservoirs of force can come from unexpected sources. Like driving cattle, it’s an arduous process to get from here to there, but ultimately rewarding when the movie comes to an end.
“The Power of the Dog” will premiere in select US theaters November 17 and December 1 on Netflix. It is classified R.
