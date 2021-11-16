James Gandolfini Protected “Sopranos” Actor From Filming Nude Scene

“The Sopranos” cast Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli reignited conversations around the Emmy-winning HBO drama series with their popular “Talking Sopranos” podcast. I woke up this morning. The book includes an anecdote from series guest star Peter Riegert in which James Gandolfini’s efforts to protect him from an unwanted nude scene are revealed (via Initiated). Riegert played the role of Coven Ronald Zellman in the third and fourth seasons of “The Sopranos”.

“I introduce myself to [table] read and find out what I was going to do, “Riegert said of the prep for the seventh episode of season 4.” The scene was Tony beating me shit with a belt, but in the scene description he is written that he takes off my underwear… I was going to be naked. As far as I’m concerned, I would have liked to have had a heads-up on this.

Reigert was “not happy” with the change of scene. The actor originally believed the scene would feature Tony using a belt while he was still wearing clothes. Gandolfini came to check on Riegert after reading the table, as it was clear what Riegert thought about the scene change. As soon as Gandolfini heard of Riegert’s concern, the longtime “Sopranos” star called creator David Chase to demand changes.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get fired or not, but Jimmy [Gandolfini] said to me, “Whatever you decide to do, I promise you that I will support you,” said Riegert. “The thing is, at this table, I didn’t realize that Jim recognized, in my face, that there was a struggling actor. And he did, so it was my choice.

Gandolfini himself has had the experience of being uncomfortable with an NSFW “Sopranos” scene. As revealed in the upcoming book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers”, Gandolfini had a long tantrum on set on a scene in which Tony masturbates in a gas station washroom. Gandolfini failed to change the scene, although it was ultimately not used in the final cut of the episode.

