Entertainment
Hollywood Burns, the era of saucers
ALBUM OF THE DAY
Hollywood Burns, the era of saucers
By Andrew Parks November 16, 2021
As if the problems of our planet weren’t alarming enough, The era of saucers describes a dire situation where the war of the worlds has already been lost, the alien invaders of Hollywood is burnings last album have become our bloodthirsty overlords, and chaos reigns supreme!
However, all hope is not lost. According to accomplished Paris-based producer / storyteller Emeric Hollywood Burns Levardon, a small faction of humans has escaped terror in the sky and has been left to roam a post-apocalyptic wasteland as if living in the world’s worst space opera. imaginable.
Much like a manic video game, we were dropped into their moon boots, so we could watch every final scene unfold firsthand. This includes everything from disturbing Saturday Night Screamer fight sequences with ruthless aliens pretending we’re your friends to the eerie string arrangements of Once Upon a Time (in Hell).
This is where Levardon stands out from the other stars of the synthwave set; while there are elements of 80s music in his work (effervescent electro and raucous arena rock, mainly), with a bit of funk and disco, he is a film composer at heart. Never mind the fact that his films will never be shot. In the world of Hollywood Burns, epic battles and exhibits parade our eyes and ears just as dynamic radio dramas once did, igniting our imaginations with nothing but big screen sound waves.
It’s no wonder that Levardon’s greatest hero is popcorn pioneer John Williams, the iconic composer who is so much a part of Hollywood’s biggest hits (jurassic park, Star wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones) than the images themselves. The era of saucers Also has another trick up his sleeve: symphonic metal singer Jerome Joffray, who channels Hollywood Burns’ love for Dimmu Borgir on the over-the-top single Skylords. Apparently it’s about a guy trying to convince his girlfriend to be abducted by aliens together, because he thinks they are gods.
Because why not well? His Hollywood Burnss World, after all; just lived in it.
READING
ON BREAK
through
.
Sources
2/ https://daily.bandcamp.com/album-of-the-day/hollywood-burns-the-age-of-saucers-review
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]