Hollywood Burns, the era of saucers



By Andrew Parks November 16, 2021











As if the problems of our planet weren’t alarming enough, The era of saucers describes a dire situation where the war of the worlds has already been lost, the alien invaders of Hollywood is burnings last album have become our bloodthirsty overlords, and chaos reigns supreme!

However, all hope is not lost. According to accomplished Paris-based producer / storyteller Emeric Hollywood Burns Levardon, a small faction of humans has escaped terror in the sky and has been left to roam a post-apocalyptic wasteland as if living in the world’s worst space opera. imaginable.

Much like a manic video game, we were dropped into their moon boots, so we could watch every final scene unfold firsthand. This includes everything from disturbing Saturday Night Screamer fight sequences with ruthless aliens pretending we’re your friends to the eerie string arrangements of Once Upon a Time (in Hell).

This is where Levardon stands out from the other stars of the synthwave set; while there are elements of 80s music in his work (effervescent electro and raucous arena rock, mainly), with a bit of funk and disco, he is a film composer at heart. Never mind the fact that his films will never be shot. In the world of Hollywood Burns, epic battles and exhibits parade our eyes and ears just as dynamic radio dramas once did, igniting our imaginations with nothing but big screen sound waves.

It’s no wonder that Levardon’s greatest hero is popcorn pioneer John Williams, the iconic composer who is so much a part of Hollywood’s biggest hits (jurassic park, Star wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones) than the images themselves. The era of saucers Also has another trick up his sleeve: symphonic metal singer Jerome Joffray, who channels Hollywood Burns’ love for Dimmu Borgir on the over-the-top single Skylords. Apparently it’s about a guy trying to convince his girlfriend to be abducted by aliens together, because he thinks they are gods.

Because why not well? His Hollywood Burnss World, after all; just lived in it.