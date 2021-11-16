Entertainment
Exeter 2021 Tree Festival silent auction goes virtual
The Festival of Trees will again be an in-person event, but the silent auction will be live.
The Tree festival will take place on December 1 and 2 and will use an online platform to manage both the silent auction and the sale of raffle tickets. The event, which usually takes place over one day, has been divided into two in order to manage the number of visitors.
The link to the online auction will be available to bidders when the festival opens on December 1 at 11 a.m. and will remain open until December 2 at 8 p.m. The auction link will be posted on the Tree Festival website at www.exeterareacharitablefoundation.org/festivaloftrees, as well as on their Facebook page (Festival of Trees Exeter, NH).
As with previous Trees Festival events at Town Hall, the 50 decorated trees will be on display for viewing. But, instead of using paper auction sheets, all tree auctions (and the sale of raffle tree tickets) will be done through an online platform. Instructions on how to bid on a tree and purchase raffle tickets will be available during the event.
The committee looks forward to hosting the festival in person again and were confident that the new online format will provide access to even more people wishing to participate in the 23rd Annual Festival of Trees, said Events Co-Chair Bonnie Galinski. If they can’t make it in person and still want to support us, the site is accessible from their home.
Following:Get ready to celebrate! Exeter Holiday Parade is back
All the trees will be displayed on the site with the corresponding photos and each tree will have a plaque in front of it with a QR code. Visitors can easily use their smart phones to directly access the auction site for each tree.
A specific bid or a maximum bid can then be placed. If a bid is placed on more than one tree, the bidder will be responsible for accepting one of the trees on which he is bidding and winning. An email or text will be sent with updates during the auction and the final winner will be announced at 8 p.m. on December 2 at the close of the auction. The winners will be notified by e-mail.
Tickets for the Raffle Tree will be available through a separate link on the Festival of Trees website and on the Facebook page. They will be sold in increments of 1 for $ 1; 6 for $ 5; or 12 for $ 10. Quantities of tickets can also be purchased. A random winner will be drawn on December 2 at 8 p.m. and notified by email.
Thanks to the many businesses in the area that offer gift certificates, the Raffle Tree is valued at over $ 2,000 this year.
Printed instructions for accessing the online platform for tree auctions and raffle ticket sales will be available during the Festival of Trees event. Committee members will also assist visitors.
All proceeds from the event go to the Community Fund for Children providing local families in need with vouchers for warm winter clothes and bedding. Last year, the fund, under the auspices of the Exeter Area Charitable Foundation, distributed $ 93,000 in vouchers. Over $ 35,000 of this total was raised through the Festival of Trees.
If you have any questions, please contact the Exeter Region Chamber of Commerce at 603-772-2411.
