Shanna Moakler, Heartbroken, shares affectionate messages after Bones actor Heath Freeman dies at 41





The world of television has unfortunately lost another star just recently. Heath Freeman, known for his roles in shows such as BONE and Raise the bar, died at the age of 41. News of his death was confirmed on Monday, but the actor is believed to have passed away last weekend. Since then, a few people have spoken publicly about Freeman, including Shanna Moakler, a good friend of his. And the former “heartbroken” reality star has taken to social media to share affectionate posts about her deceased colleague. The former Miss USA published an article on Heath Freeman through a Instagram post which included a snapshot of the two of them and presumably another friend. In her caption, she mourned her friend and praised him for his abilities as an artist: Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. I will miss you so much and cherish all the amazing memories we all had … and we have so many good ones !! Godspeed. The actor’s death was officially confirmed by his manager, Joe S. Montifiore, earlier this week, although no cause of death was reported. Shanna Moakler, however, said in comments to her post that he passed away in her sleep on Saturday. You can see his original post below: The Meet the barkers alum also posted another tribute on her Twitter account, one that featured several photos of her and her late friend. And like her other post, she included a sweet caption that commemorated the late artist. The tribute is available to see for yourself: Godspeed handsome friend, i will miss your laugh and cherish our good times … ty for making this life exciting and fun @heathfreeman #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/Gc9LgdglukNovember 14, 2021 See more Heath Freeman has accumulated a number of major acting credits over the course of his career. The star has appeared on a variety of high-profile shows, ranging from IS and NCIS To The closest and Torchwood. But he was arguably best known for BONE fans for playing serial killer Howard Epps in three episodes of the fan-favorite comedy-drama, between 2005 and 2007. Freeman’s most recent project was the upcoming film Terror in the meadow, which is titled by Gina Carano. In his statement (via Deadline), Joe Montifiore hailed his client as “a brilliant human being” who possessed “deep loyalty, affection and generosity to his family and friends.” He continued: He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as an extraordinarily gifted son, brother, uncle, friend, actor and producer, accomplished cook and man of the most infectious and spectacular laughter, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. The tributes of Shanna Moakler and Joe Montifiore both paint a sweet picture of the late actor. While he certainly shone on any screen he graced, it’s heartwarming to know that his light shone just as (if not brighter) when he was with his loved ones. At CinemaBlend, we send our thoughts to the family and friends of Heath Freeman during this difficult time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/television/heartbroken-shanna-moakler-shares-loving-posts-after-bones-actor-heath-freeman-dies-at-41 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos