Thanksgiving Round 3 Side Dish Tournament Rack

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means time is running out to prepare your menu. Yes, there will be a turkey, but what else are you going to serve all these people? Turkey is the main course and some would argue that it is not even the tastiest dish. That honor, of course, goes to one of the many side dishes that accompany a Thanksgiving meal. Your classic Thanksgiving feast usually includes a table covered in side dishes, perhaps even more waiting on a side table and desserts in the fridge. The sides make Thanksgiving the king of family dinners. But which side dishes are the best? This year, we hosted a 32-team side dish tournament in four categories, and we asked you to choose your favorite dishes and help create the ultimate Thanksgiving feast. We are now in the final round. Starters and dressings The final round posed some tough choices, with both options winning only by narrow margins. Honey-cooked squash and ham soup, and in overwhelming astonishment, readers chose the gravy over Stove Top. Our meal officially has no stuffing. Hope you are all happy now. This last round now opposes the ham to the sauce. It is a difficult decision. Carbohydrates, carbohydrates, carbohydrates In the Battle of the Potatoes and the Bread, readers have been much clearer. Paris favorite mashed potatoes won a decisive battle against au gratin potatoes. Meanwhile, the staple Southern Cornbread was unable to defend itself against the Mighty Bun. Now we turn to mashed potatoes versus buns in the starchy battle. Eat your vegetables With all of these heavy foods, we need veg to lighten things up. In the fight between the green bean casserole and the marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole, the sweet potatoes won only by a few votes. Meanwhile, the salad wilts under the pressure, leaving the butternut squash to win. Now we have a face-to-face of hearty fall vegetable side dishes: casserole of sweet potatoes versus butternut squash. Dessert time After a big meal like this, we have to finish with something sweet. It was no contest between the chocolate mousse and the pumpkin pie, with the mousse well whipped. In the most closely watched competition between wine and ice cream, Ice Cream won a narrow victory. Now we have to choose between pumpkin pie or ice cream. I know what you are thinking: in an ideal world you would have a pumpkin pie with a scoop of ice cream on it. It’s not an ideal world! That’s life, and life can be cruel! Make your choices below! You can reach Dan Medeiros at [email protected]. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

