After having fiddled with the R&B of the 80s and 90s to the great commercial success of the 2016s Magic 24K, Bruno Mars has assigned himself a more ambitious project: Silk Sonic, a number obsessed with fidelity in which he and his former touring companion, Anderson .Paak, recreate the rhythm and blues of the 70s. The duo searched for particular drum heads to better reproduce the sounds of the studio in the heyday of Gamble and Huff, when these songwriter-producers tweaked soul music to an extravagant sparkle. With era-specific instrumentation in place, the exuberant pop hitmaker and famous underground rapper-singer-drummer recorded as their ancestors did, with only one or two microphones for the entire musicians hall. As a sign of commitment, Paak got a tattoo on his chest with portraits of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder and Prince. They even hired Bootsy Collins to host their skinny musical game I Spy: Fellas, I hope you’ve got something in your cup, beloved Parliament-Funkadelic bassist announces in the intro. Cooled Trap Drums Magic 24K but there is nothing like it on An evening with Silk Sonic, a loving but light act of nerd-dom.

After one listen, my scorecard noted the crystalline guitar glissando best associated with Motown session musician Melvin Wah Wah Watson Ragin (see: Marvin Gayes I want you where Ragins has Goo Goo Wah Wah), the mermaid-shaped ARP synth from Kool and the Gangs Summer madness, a whiff of the Ohio Players chorus Fire, and the title of magisterium of Rick James and Teena Maries Fire and desire (released in 1981, but quite close). Other critics will surely pin their own hints. For a certain listener, that’s half the fun: An evening with Silk Sonic is the opportunity to prove your worship and your knowledge. For some younger listeners, this may be their first full engagement with one of the richest chapters in music history. Others will see it as just a good time. But any significant level of investment begs the question: When artists invoke music as beloved as Motown and Philly soul, how can everything they create live up to?

One way to dodge the stallion’s snap is with a joke, and An evening with Sonic Silk doesn’t want to wink at stupidity. If anything, Mars and Paak are fighting harder on this collaboration than on past records. The internet got the clip of Mars Singing This Bitch, Heartbroken Complaint Smokin Out the Window, and did the job of a crack marketing team turning it into a same. (For my money, the funniest song reading online is Paaks Discouraged But Floating, I Want To Die.) The videos are pure burlesque. It’s a comic book revival of a well-worn aesthetic, and when so many creative decisions resist being taken seriously, any criticism makes you sound like a killjoy.

As many have pointed out, the classic means of Motown production as defined by founder Berry Gordy were as regulated as the assembly lines at nearby auto factories in Detroit. In his classical genre study The death of rhythm and blues, Nelson George wrote that Motown promoted Gordy as an affirmative, non-threatening symbol of black capitalism. Gordy made it clear that his goal was to adhere to traditional standards. To make sure the label artists pass the inspection, Motown asked its stars to make a slick figure. As quoted in Kelefa Sanneh’s recent book Main labels, Maxine Powell, the principal instructor of the School of Label Charm, told her students to be natural, to be poised and to be positive. There’s no way Ms Powell tolerated Silk Sonic dropping the b-word, but it’s still possible to draw a line between the Motowns artifice and the contrived jokes and finesse of An evening with Silk Sonic. These songs are more self-explanatory, but they are basically safe. Motowns artists have worked hard to cross paths; For years, Mars has operated from the epicenter of pop music, not the fringes.

Still, some of the project’s more precise numbers are working well: Leaving the Door Open, After Last Night and Smokin by the Window are among the highlights, applying high technique to all of those key changes with satisfying processed cheese. In the first verse of After Last Night, after the Thundercats tender ooo placing the sonic equivalent of a pink-colored scarf on a bedside lamp, Paak explains that one particularly pungent sexual encounter caused him to throw away his phone and kill his gamer tendencies. He opens the second verse singing, If I still had my phone I’d call all the girls I know / And say goodbye to them. It’s a fun detail made softer by the harmonies of Mars on the last syllable. This vivid interaction between male singers is perhaps the strongest selling point of recordings: there are hardly any note-rated male R&B vocal groups these days, although the power of layered harmonies is the catalyst for this. most of the best recordings of the genre, including the entire body of work by Marvin Gaye.

The best song, Put on a Smile, is also the cause of the greatest frustration. Co-written by singularly talented Babyface, the album’s grand ballad digs as deeply emotionally as Mars and Paak are ready to embark on a project that keeps the stakes low by choosing humor over sincerity to roughly every turn. Collins’ rhyming intro mentions begging in the rain, and the topic doesn’t stray far from temptations I wish it would rain or the Miracles The traces of my tears, perfect songs to try and hide your broken heart. Structurally, Put on a Smile teases massive catharsis with its first chorus which it intelligently retains until the second chorus, when the drums end in crescendo and Mars leaps to the top of his falsetto. The song is played fully straight, depending on the level of emotion required. And it’s immediately followed by an empty ode to the Vegas party titled 777. Roll the Dice, Daddy Needs a New Stranger, and so on. It is soulless.

Both artists are capable of more. Listen to the Mars version of Adeles All I Ask Don’t watch it, because he and his band are dressed like Halloween versions of the hypebeasts and I don’t want you to be distracted, he has grain in his voice, a sincerity total that does not let go. It is his most moving and unvarnished recording. And Wngs, from Anderson’s collaborative album .Paaks with Knxwledge, not only anticipates but nails the Silk Sonic concept, despite Paak singing to a single beat. Baby, collect your shit, we’re going to town / It’s been a while since we last drank all night and I wanna see that ass move, Paak sings, lyrics as crass, romantic and funny as he got never wrote. The sense of familiarity that emanates from the invitation is exactly the vibe of Silk Sonic; what is it if not the album of adorable uncles and carouses? Depth does not necessarily mean sadon Wngs, it means a romantic detail experienced.

Corn An evening with Silk Sonic was only meant to be a super detailed costume party. Like Paak explained to Rolling stone, Mars told her, Made music to make women feel good and make people dance, and that’s it. He didn’t lie. With eight songs plus an intro, this is the shortest complete project that either artist has released. Teased since March of this year, leading to a promotional cycle that has lasted almost nine months, he arrives loaded with more hype and attention than his songs should have endured. Could they have made a stranger and more surprising version of this record? Absoutely. But as they insisted from the start, it’s not that deep.

