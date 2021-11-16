Realistic films have opened doors for actors like us: Ishtiyak Khan | Bollywood

Ludo Actor Ishtiyak Khan says it took him over 15 years to reach a stage where he finally played the lead role in the project.

I always knew that someday I would reach a peak in my career, but it will take many years was something I never thought of in my wildest dreams. Starting from scratch and slowly climbing the ladder, I see myself reaching a certain mukaam (position) in life, says the actor who is currently filming for his next in Lucknow.

He plays the protagonist in Aankchi a film by new director Lucky Hansraj and Othello’s shadow which he also wrote and directed. The shooting of the two films is finished. Then I will shoot for Sameer-the famous director Dakxin Chharas film Kamal where Ill will play the lead role again.

The versatile actor doesn’t believe in restricting himself as a performer. I will continue to do projects that interest me as an actor. Length is not a problem bottom dumdaar role hone chahiye. But if I have the chance to play a protagonist who is an ordinary man, then I will surely want to take advantage of it. Realistic films are now commercially viable and have opened doors for actors like us.

During the pandemic, he toured for several projects. I started with Ludo, so 200 Halla Bhol, Aankchi, Bunti Aur Babli 2, Maidaan, Khudha Hafiz-2, Bangipur trial and currently filming for director Shashank Kumars Acting Ka Bhoot in Lucknow. After confinement, this phase is nothing less than a holiday season for us. I hope things will continue to move forward at the same pace. OTT has given enormous support to the industry which otherwise would have been in a very bad position.

As an actor, Khan is happy with his journey. I am from Panna, MP where the people are very simple and easy going. People laughed at me and my big Mumbai dreams. Luckily while doing plays I entered the National School of Drama and then things slowly started to fall into place. For me everything is like a bonus but I’m hungry for more.

His theater group Mukhatib was unable to put on any plays during the ongoing pandemic. I wrote two plays and once things get even better in Mumbai; we’re going to start doing shows.