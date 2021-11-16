Los Angeles Rams Guilty Of Believing ‘Hollywood’ Hype In Losing San Francisco 49ers, Says Chris Simms | NFL News







Odell Beckham Jr made his Los Angeles Rams debut in Monday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have firmly placed their football team in “Super Bowl or Bust” mode in 2021, adding Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller to an already star-studded roster that has made waves over the past fifteen weeks. But the results, so far, have not lived up to the ambition.

The Rams have lost their last two games in a row, the last 31-10 Monday night to their NFC West Division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams broke an impressive 7-1 record in the first eight weeks of the season, with many hailing them as “the best football team,” but former NFL quarterback Chris Simms suffered back-to-back losses from against the Tennessee Titans and 49ers to the team believing in their own hype.

“Out-coached, out-hit. And just too much c ** p ‘Hollywood’ is happening in LA right now,” Simms said on Professional football discussion (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 7 p.m.)

“The [previously unbeaten] The Cardinals lost on a Thursday night [in Week Eight], so everyone looks at the Rams and says “they could be the best football team” – then the Miller deal comes in – and it’s been about anything but football ever since.

“They didn’t play well against the Titans, and now the same against the 49ers.

“It’s more than just Matthew Stafford’s problem. I know he didn’t give them the best start in the world, but it’s more than that; they obviously made the headlines, how point they were going to be great and they got a punch in the mouth last night. “

Stafford, another successful addition to the quarterback during the offseason, threw four interceptions in the past two weeks, doubling his total for the season. Against the Niners, he was selected in the game’s first series, while his second was sent off by Jimmie Wards for a touchdown to see San Francisco quickly take a 14-0 lead they wouldn’t give up.

The Rams gave up two future first-round draft picks to bring Stafford, they did the same when they traded to cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2020. All-Pro linebacker Miller cost only 2022 second and third round picks, while Beckham was brought in as a free agent, but as both tasted defeat on their debuts with the Rams, LA’s ‘win now’ mentality is growing. more worrying, mortgaged against the long-term future of the team.

Simms still thinks they’re a contender for Super Bowl LVI this season, however, adding, “I think the Rams will still be in the mix for this; they’re not going to go away.

“They’re a bit of a funk right now, but the year’s job always says they’re a good football team.

“I know the past two weeks haven’t been good, but it’s been a crazy year in the NFL – the craziest we can remember.

“The week off comes just at the right time for them, they are going to find out what they want to do, what their approach is for the future. I bet you there is a new attitude that is being built over the 12 next days.

The Niners team were “desperate”

With the Rams in the midst of a losing streak, the 49ers stood out with their stunning victory on Monday night – the Super Bowl finalists two years ago had lost five of their last six games.

“A team was desperate,” Simms said. “They’ve only had negative press; ‘Kyle Shanahan is the worst,’ ‘Jimmy Garoppolo is the worst.’ They hear that and understand what is being said about them.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was under pressure after the team’s poor start to the season

“And on the other side of the spectrum, everyone was telling the Rams how amazing they were, with all these stars.

“Just the psychological analysis of that tells you that one team was ready to go, ready to fight. The other thought they could just show up, ‘we’re better than you.’

“The 49ers are out of the playoff picture right now, but I’ll be careful what I do later.”

San Francisco is currently 4-5 on the season, but is certainly in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, with the Carolina Panthers at just 5-5 currently occupying the 7th and final seed.

“I think it was a bit of a wake-up call for all of us,” Simms added of the 49ers win. “I know it hasn’t always been pretty, but let’s not sleep on this team.

“They are talented and they are recovering, particularly on the offensive end of the ball – George Kittle is back, Trent Williams is back, the running back group is a little healthier.

“The defense is good, not great; it’s not the Super Bowl 2019 defense they had for sure, but they still have studs up front and in my opinion the best middle linebacker soccer [Fred Warner].

“They have a physical character. They’re never going to step onto a pitch and be intimidated, the 49ers. They won’t be afraid of a fight.”

