Nike’s Travis Scott shoe to be delayed after Astroworld deathsExBulletin

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images Nike has delayed the launch of its collaboration with Travis Scott after 10 people were killed and hundreds more were injured at the rapper’s Astroworld festival in Houston earlier this month. “Out of respect for all those affected by the tragic events of the Astroworld festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the company said in a statement shared through its SNKRS and Nike app. website. Scott has worked with Nike on numerous occasions in the past. His sneaker collections were so popular that it led some stores to swear not to stock his shoes in order to avoid mad fans and dealers, according to a GQ. report. His latest collaboration with Nike, in “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colourways, was originally due for release on December 16, but no new date has yet been announced. Nike’s move comes after the death of 9-year-old Ezra Blount on Sunday from injuries sustained at the Astroworld festival. Ezra was sitting on his father’s shoulders when the crowds started to crush them, his father, Treston Blount, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created to raise funds to cover medical expenses. Treston Blount passed out and when he woke up his son was missing, he said. Ezra was then treated in hospital and placed in an induced coma. He suffered severe organ injuries and brain swelling which he suffered as he was trampled by the crowd, his family said. Ezra is the latest and youngest of 10 victims who died in a mob wave at Astroworld. The ages of those who died now range from 9 to 27. One was a freshman in high school; another was a senior at Texas A&M University, according to ABC13. After the tragedy, Scott pledged to cover the funeral costs of the victims. Authorities have since opened a criminal investigation against the rapper and Live Nation, the festival’s organizers. And the Blount family are among many parties that have sued Scott and Live Nation. Some have speculated that the repercussions for Scott were just beginning. Throughout his career, the Houston-born rapper has forged lucrative partnerships with well-known brands like McDonald’s and Fortnite, but his latest endeavors, like his upcoming menswear collection with Dior, could suffer, according to a magazine. Rolling Stone. report.

