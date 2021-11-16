Netflix Changes Data Behind Daily Top 10 – The Hollywood Reporter





In its third quarter results, Netflix announced it would change the way it reports viewing metrics. The public aspect of this change goes into effect on Tuesday. The streamer says he’s changing the way he reports his top 10 listings in the app, and he’ll supplement those local listings with a website showing top titles in over 90 countries. Rankings will now be based on the total number of hours viewed for a given title, rather than Netflix’s previous standard of a two-minute sample. The change is a move towards some data transparency at Netflix, although it – along with all other streaming providers – is also collecting a lot of information that remains at the level of state secrecy. This includes the number of users who complete a show or movie, whether a title results in subscriptions or retention of existing users, and what Netflix calls “efficiency,” a measure of cost relative to the number of people who watched. a given title. Total viewing time, however, is a more digestible metric than its old two-minute “view” standard and could give producers and talent a glimpse into how well the projects they’re doing for Netflix are performing, at least compared to others. platform titles. . Netflix is ​​also announcing that it is hiring an accounting firm, EY, to review its data metrics and will release the firm’s report next year. As has been the case previously, Netflix’s Top 10 On-Screen List will be updated daily. The new website will publish the top 10 weeklies on Tuesday, reflecting the total number of hours watched for the previous week. It will feature four world top 10 – English and non-English language series and English and non-English language films – and the top 10 for each country. Global listings will include the times viewed for each title over the past week, but those for each country will only be leaderboards with no viewing time figures. “After looking at the different options, we believe that engagement measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention of service. ‘subscription,’ writes Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice president of content. strategy, planning and analysis for Netflix, in a blog post announcing the change. “Additionally, times viewed reflect how third parties measure popularity, encompass replay… and can be measured consistently across different businesses. “ Netflix’s hours watched metric is similar to Nielsen’s weekly top 10 streaming, which shows the most watched programming (in terms of minutes watched rather than hours) among original and acquired series and all movie titles on five outlets (Apple TV +, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video). The first weekly top 10, from November 8 to 14, shows this feature film Red Notice had a big week, totaling nearly 149 million hours of viewing worldwide. It’s not far from the top 10 Netflix movies of all time: the current film in 10th place is Murder Mystery to 170 million hours in its first 28 days. Season three of Narcos: Mexico was the most popular series in the world (50.29 million hours), beating Squid game (42.79 million). As to why Netflix doesn’t report on completion rates for its series and movies, De Rosso writes, “We think if you miss the end of an episode in a 10-hour series (a crying baby or Netflix and relax), or you don’t wait for the Easter Egg in the credits sequence, or you revisit a scene multiple times rather than the whole movie, all this viewing should be reflected in the popularity of the title. The top 10 websites will also feature the most popular movies and series (broken down by season) of all time on Netflix – a list currently led by Squid game, which the company said racked up 1.6 billion viewing hours worldwide in its first four weeks. This is more than double the second most popular series, Bridgerton (625 million hours).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/netflixs-top-10-data-change-1235048213/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos