‘Harry Potter’ stars, but not JK ​​Rowling, reunite for TV special





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite with other cast members of the blockbuster movie franchise for a special 20th anniversary television retrospective, announced Tuesday the Warner Bros. film studio But “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling will not be among those who will make a personal appearance on the series. Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars from all eight films will join the former child actors for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts “on the film set in London where the first film was filmed. The special will air on January 1 on the HBO Max streaming platform. Warner Bros and HBO are owned by AT&T Inc (TN). Actors Rupert Grint (right), Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (left) arrive for the premiere of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in New York on July 11, 2011. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Read more The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school settings that appeared in the first movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (“The Philosopher’s Stone” in the UK) released in November 2001. The film franchise based on Rowling’s stories about an orphaned boy with magical powers has grossed some $ 7.8 billion at the global box office. Rowling’s name was not included in Tuesday’s announcement, but she will feature in archive footage that will air on the special, a source familiar with the matter said. Rowling’s views on transgender issues over the past year have been a source of controversy, with some members of the LGBTQ community accusing her of transphobia. The TV special is one of many 20th anniversary events planned by Warner Bros., including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the actors and celebrities including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Bill Berkrot Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/harry-potter-cast-reunite-20th-anniversary-tv-special-2021-11-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos