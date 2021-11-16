Brantford-born filmmaker’s short to debut on CBC

Photo by Ranna Asha Photography

A milestone in the winding career path of a Brantford-born filmmaker will be in the spotlight on national television.

Content of the article Canadian Reflections, a CBC television series featuring independent shorts by Canadian filmmakers, will premiere Mark Bethunes’ short, Finders Keepers, on November 18 at 11:30 p.m. Bethune, 41, served as the Class of 1999 at Brantford Collegiate Institute before continuing her studies in film at Ryerson University. After graduation he moved to London, England, where he worked in finance before being offered the opportunity in 2008 to do commercials in India. Bethune returned to this continent, where he earned a master’s degree in entertainment technology from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I was the one trying to modernize my film degree and get back to basics, he thought. But the world was moving towards interactive storytelling with virtual reality and games. While learning new things, including the Mandarin language through a scholarship in Beijing, and later reading scripts for a film production company in New York City, Bethune maintained his passion for writing. The filmmaker in me has decided to come back to Canada, he said. I came back with this novel that I had written in New York. Bethune made her home in a cabin with no plumbing or electricity near Paisley, Ont., That her parents bought in the 1980s. I hated it as a kid, but the isolation here for a writer is perfect. He wrote the screenplay for Finders Keepers with Toronto actor Dave Tompa in mind, a friend from film school 20 years ago.

Content of the article Tompa passed the script on to actress Dani Kind (CBCs Working Moms), who enjoyed reading it and got on board. I asked for a $ 100,000 grant from Canada, Ontario and Toronto, and they all said no, Bethune said. So I turned to my friends and family. Finders Keepers was filmed on the 85-acre property the cabin sits on, near the Saugeen River. Trying to find people to come up north and work in the snow for four days is not easy, Bethune noted. He said the 14-person production crew took over a local motel and used the booth as a production office and place to warm up during filming. In film school, we learned to be independent, but it is not sustainable, he noted. When you are embarking on bigger projects and want to make a profession out of it, it is impossible to do it alone. Bethune said the shorts were a stepping stone. Writing is self-expression, and for me that’s where the art is, he said. The shoot is very procedural and you can’t do it alone. Especially the stories I want to tell. Bethune hired cinematographer Adam Madrzyk, a Ryerson graduate whom he describes as a rising star and who recently shot some music for Drake, For 20 minutes, Finders Keepers follows a young mother-to-be through the winter wonderland, looking for a place to give birth in the not-so-distant dystopian future. jpg, BR The story ends on a dark note, which makes Bethune wonder what people will think of him. jpg, BR People I know, especially friends and family, don’t know where their imaginations can go. What will they think of me afterwards?

Content of the article At the same time, Bethune said he hopes viewers want the story to continue. He wrote six episodes on which the story could evolve. It would be great to keep telling this story, and I hope I can find the right partners for that, a team to bring it together and develop it. Bethune said he was proud of his film, which will also be available for viewing on CBC Gem’s on-demand service over the next three years. When it’s done and you feel like you’ve done your best, it’s the thrill, he said. Films are the perfect embodiment of extracting an idea from nowhere and bringing it to fruition. [email protected]

