Yale at Hollywood Fest to Host Second World Film Festival, Honors Director Lee Isaac Chung





Yale in Hollywood Fest returns this winter with its second World Virtual Film Festival, which will be held from December 2-4, 2021 and open to all Yalies. The three-day event will feature a line-up of feature films and shorts judged by a esteemed alumni jury of actresses Sara Gilbert and Delilah Napier, producer Chris Lee and current Yale student filmmaker Kristina Yang. Applications for the film festival were solicited and accepted earlier this year. In addition to serving as a showcase for Yale filmmakers, directors and actors, Yale in Hollywood Fest will present its inaugural Visionary of the Year award this year to former student Lee Isaac Chung, Oscar-nominated director of To menace. The award will be presented by David Geffen School of Drama to the former Yale student and Dexter CS Lee regular. We are thrilled to honor Lee Isaac Chung with the Yale in Hollywood Fest’s top Visionary of the Year award as his talent highlights the artistic and creative standards of Yale filmmakers, said Hannah Ruth Earl, short film programmer at Hollywood Fest, who is also on the jury for this year’s awards.. Moreover, we are convinced that its success so far indicates a bright future in entertainment. For 2021, Yale in Hollywood Fest will charge a $ 10 festival pass to stream all film presentations via YIHfest.com. One hundred percent of video-on-demand revenue will be split evenly among the festival’s competitive prize winners. The Q&A events and the awards show will be streamed live for free worldwide. The festival will open on Thursday 2 December with the SJ Chiros SXSW feature Alley 1974 with Sophia Mitri Schloss, currently a first year student at Yale. There will be a live Q&A with the filmmaker and actress at 5:00 p.m. PT. On Friday December 3, the festival will present three short film programs: Musical and comedy short films, Dramatic short films and Documentary and panorama. Q&A with the filmmakers will take place at 5:00 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. PT. The festival will end on Saturday December 4th with a student production / documentary underway at Yale When the music stops, about an American generation struggling for identity and finding itself at a crossroads in 2020. Live Q&A with the filmmakers will take place at 5 p.m. PT, followed by the announcement and the presentation of the festival prizes by the jurors. Visionary of the Year winner Lee Isaac Chung will receive the award and speak live. I’m really excited to present this year’s festival lineup, said festival director Quentin Lee, as the acceptance rate is 88% of the total entries. It really is a testament to the quality of the films produced by the Yale community. Yale in Hollywood Fest presents feature films and short films that include at least one Yale student, alumnus, or current staff member in the lead role, production, writing, or directing. All events, including screenings and live broadcasts, will be available directly from Yale in Hollywood Fests Official Site. *** Founded and led by alumnus Kevin Winston, Yale in Hollywood is a Los Angeles-based, volunteer-run organization that connects Yale students and alumni with the entertainment industry. Yale in Hollywoods Social Chair Quentin Lee is the director of the Yale in Hollywood Fest 2021. Hannah Ruth Earl and Melissa Johnson are the short and feature film programmers, respectively.

