Netflix used to keep audiences a secret. Now he has a new top 10 website.





The platform is launched “ Top 10 on Netflix “, a new stand-alone website that will feature weekly global numbers for its most popular and accessible content, the company said on Tuesday. The streaming service already has a Top 10 list, but the new site provides additional data important.

“Top 10 on Netflix” will rank series and movies based on hours viewed Monday through Sunday of the previous week. This is a big departure from the way Netflix has traditionally shared audience data, which was to sporadically announce the numbers by simply adding up the number of accounts watched at least two minutes of a movie or series. . The company announced in its earnings report last month that it would move away from the two-minute measure.

The new site will follow both original Netflix content, including hits such as “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton”, as well as licensed content such as “Seinfeld”.

This move is notable because, until recently, Netflix mainly kept its audience figures under wraps. And while the “Top 10 on Netflix” data isn’t verified by an outside source, sharing the additional information is a step in the right direction for the company.

Netflix NFLX As the king of streaming,Market movements can have a disproportionate impact on the market as a whole. Streaming data in general is always kept close to the vest, so it’s possible that greater transparency from Netflix would encourage other services to share more viewing data as well. Plus, with a public dashboard for Netflix’s offerings, it’s easier to see what a winning content strategy looks like for the business. Letting consumers know what is popular could also benefit the business by further boosting commitment to service. Netflix vice president of content strategy Pablo Perez De Rosso wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that the announcement is “an important step forward for Netflix, the creators we work with and our members.” But he admitted that it is difficult to determine how to “measure the success of streaming”. “Traditional metrics like box office or audience share (designed to help advertisers understand the success of linear TV) are irrelevant to most streamers, including Netflix,” he said. he writes. The company believes that “engagement measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention of subscription services,” wrote Perez De Rosso. “People want to understand what success means in a streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry.” The “Top 10 on Netflix” may also silence some of the company’s critics, who have complained for years about the way the streaming giant has presented its audience data. “‘Absurdity.’ ‘BS’. ‘Cherry Picked’. ‘Unaudited.’ We’ve had a lot of feedback on our metrics over the years, ”wrote Perez De Rosso. “So this summer, we went back to the drawing board.”

