Realscreen »Archive» Red Arrow Studios sells Gravitas Ventures to Anthem Sports and Entertainment





Red Arrow Studios, the content production and distribution arm of ProSiebenSat.1, sells its 62.5% stake in U.S. film distributor Gravitas Ventures to Toronto-based media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment for $ 73 million. US dollars and equity consideration. Gravitas, which distributes independent narrative and documentary films on international digital platforms, has been part of Red Arrow Studios since November 2017. In 2020, the company generated revenue of 44 million and adjusted EBIT of approximately 6 million . The company said the decision to sell its majority stake in the US distributor “reflects the strategic direction of the Entertainment segment of the ProSiebenSat.1 group, which is clearly focused on the region of Germany, Austria and the United States. Switzerland as its main market “. “We are constantly pursuing our strategy and emphasizing local programs. As a result, we are clearly aligning our content, channels and entertainment platforms with synergies and the German-speaking region, ”said Henrik Pabst, member of the advisory board of Red Arrow Studios and content director of Seven.One Entertainment Group, the entertainment branch. of the ProSiebenSat.1 group, in a press release. “So a global independent film distributor like Gravitas has its ideal home rather in a company like Anthem Sports & Entertainment. We are confident that Gravitas will add very well to Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s growth plans with its strong content and excellent customer relationships and continue to grow there. We sincerely thank Gravitas for our years together and wish them the best in their future journey. Nolan Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures, added, “Together with Red Arrow, we have been able to expand the size, reach and bottom line of our films and documentaries. We look forward to continuing to entertain global audiences as we begin our new chapter with Anthem. “ Leonard Asper, CEO and Founder of Anthem, said: “It was a pleasure working with the Red Arrow team to make this acquisition possible. Gravitas Ventures is deeply established as a global leader in film and distribution, consistently producing high quality content that appeals to a large and diverse audience. Their library will be a vital asset to Anthem’s best properties, many of which are dedicated to delivering a quality movie experience to viewers at home or on the go. The expertise of the Gravitas Ventures team will be invaluable as Anthem moves into the digital distribution arena, and we look forward to working with them to further expand our collective reach with specially developed FAST digital channels that will utilize fully the power of their incredible catalog. . “ Studio71 inks deal with digital star “Nas Daily” In other news from Red Arrow Studios, the company’s prodco and digital distributor, Studio71, signed content creator and entrepreneur Nuseir Yassin, aka “Nas Daily,” to his Talent Network. Yassin is an Israeli-Palestinian creator known for his daily one-minute travel vlogs where he introduces various international people and places to a global audience of nearly 300 million monthly viewers. As part of the deal, Studio71 will manage Yassin’s YouTube business and generate additional advertising revenue through direct media as well as brand integration opportunities with advertising partners. “We have been watching Nuseir content since he started on Facebook and are excited to help him grow his YouTube business,” said Matt Barker, Senior Director of Partnerships and Talent Relations at Studio71 in a statement. . “This partnership is a great example of Studio71’s mission to uplift diverse and influential creators by helping them grow their business portfolio on and off YouTube. Nuseir’s passion for creating an informative story is one source. inspiration for all audiences and our team are delighted to collaborate with him and the hardworking team at Nas Daily.

