The best Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix

Sometimes when you live in a country like the United States, you get so wrapped up in Hollywood that you forget about the amazing movies that are part of the rest of the world. One industry that I have come to learn more about is the wonderful world of Bollywood, the Indian film industry.

So that we could spend some time talking about the next one 2022 movies , let’s take some time out of our schedules to take a look at some of the best Bollywood movies available to stream on Netflix right now, from great adventures to love stories, to comedies that will make you laugh for hours.

(Image credit: Jio Studios)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

First of all, we have one of the many Romantic films , I love Aaj Kal. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, this drama follows a young couple named Zoe and Veer. They met at a bar not too long ago and have an instant connection, but now they struggle to move forward in their relationship as their careers and plans for the rest of their lives tear them apart.

To me, that sounds like the perfect romantic drama to sit down with your significant other and watch on a cold winter night. It’s a classic love story we’ve seen a thousand times before, from life that just stands in the way of a romantic relationship. Corn, Love Aaj Kal truly captures that love we all hold so dear for this person in our lives, and how we would do anything to make the relationship successful in the end. As it is fitting that it was released on Valentine’s Day.

Stream Love Aaj Kal on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ms. Serial Killer (2020)

This Netflix original is thrilling and will grab your attention from the start. Ms. Serial Killer, with Jacqueline Fernandez, tells the story of a man who is arrested for a series of brutal murders. His pregnant wife now takes it upon herself to prove he is innocent by committing a crime of copying while he is in custody.

I mean, already that premise sounds like something ridiculously cool. A woman believes her husband must be innocent, so instead she starts her own criminal madness to try to get rid of him. It’s a story full of twists and turns, and a thriller that fans of the genre will find pleasure in.

Stream Ms. Serial Killer on Netflix.

(Image credit: Eros Entertainment)

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

If you are looking for a Bollywood movie that will probably take you back in time and make you feel things, Dil Chahta Hai Is the answer. This film follows the story of three recent college graduates, who are trying to navigate their lives, friendships, and love after graduation.

As someone who is not that far from college (class of 2020), this kind of idea strikes me personally. Dil Chahta Hai is a great combination of several genres. It’s a funny romantic comedy , it’s a great coming of age story , and it’s a drama at the same time. It’s all the ingredients of a movie that will probably make you laugh or cry. Either way, you will have a great time. It won the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film, so you know it’s good.

Stream Dil Chahta Hai on Netflix.

(Image credit: SET Pictures)

Lagaan (2001)

Then if you are looking for a musical film which also involves sport, Lagaan is your choice. This Bollywood film, set at the end of India’s Victorian era, follows a small village whose residents are plagued by taxes and drought. But, when a British Army officer challenges them to a game of cricket to avoid paying the taxes they owe, the villagers take it upon themselves to try and learn the game.

Lagaan roughly translates to ‘Farm Tax’, but only the minds behind the brilliant people who work in Bollywood could create a movie that not only has catchy music, but a heartfelt story of underdogs trying to get it right. Lagaan became the third Indian film to be nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars. know it is an excellent choice.

Stream Lagaan on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stories of Lust (2018)

When I told you we have genres for all of Bollywood, we meant all kind. Stories of lust is a steamy anthology film, focusing on four very different sexual situations – an inappropriate student-teacher interaction, the desire for a maid, the broken trust between a married couple and the strange experience of a woman with a vibrator.

I have to admit, this Netflix original isn’t for everyone. You really don’t have to be easily embarrassed to watch something like this that will make you blush or laugh at the silliness. But, once you get past some of the scorching situations, Stories of lust offers great comedic fun for some of their stories and dramatic moments for others.

Stream Lust Stories on Netflix.

(Image credit: UTV Motion Pictures)

Barfi! (2012)

Located in the 1970s, Barfi! follows the story of the main character, a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling, and his relationship with two women, one of whom has the autism spectrum and the other who is not.

As one of the few Bollywood movies that I watched before really diving into the industry, I can say that Barfi! is one of those movies that will make you cry, laugh, and then cry again. The acting is fantastic, with stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas above all. But, the story itself will make anyone’s heart ache. It’s a great full-length dramatic comedy, and something everyone could enjoy.

Spread Barfi! on Netflix.

(Image credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures)

Marie Kom (2014)

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is arguably one of the most popular Indian actresses in America, so it shouldn’t be surprising that she is the star of Marie Kom. In this biographical sports film, Chopra plays the real Mary Kom and her journey to become a boxer, until her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

Marie-Kom has been such a great sports movie from the start. Chopra-Jonas stars in the lead, showing just how talented an actress she is. What really does Marie-Kom to stand out from the rest of these great movies is that it’s a true story. While we could spend hours getting lost in some of the best horror movies where to watch fantastic movies , sometimes we just want something that tells an inspirational story about an awesome boxer, and Marie-Kom offers this and more.

Stream Mary Kom on Netflix.

(Image credit: Reliance BIG Pictures)

3 Idiots (2009)

Then we have this coming-of-age drama called 3 idiots. In this Bollywood film, we follow three engineering students and the trials and tribulations of their major.

3 idiots is a fantastic film for students at the moment as it offers a satire on the social pressures students face on a daily basis when it comes to the Indian education system. It shows that even though someone is very smart, depending on the field of study they choose, the pressure they feel to be successful can make them feel like the dumbest person in the world. 3 idiots won six Filmfare Awards when it was released, so you know it’s a great choice.

(Image credit: Fox Star Studios)

Kapoor & Son (2016)

Moving on, we have a family drama called Kapoor & Fils. In this film, two estranged brothers return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather had a heart attack. Because of this, the hijinks begin and hilarity ensues.

I mean, dysfunctional families are some of the most relevant things to look at sometimes. Watch TV shows like the one featuring Shameless to throw , or even Succession. Instead of adding a crazy amount of drama, Kapoor & Sons is a much lighter affair and focuses more on the dynamics of a family rather than the issues that come with it.

Stream Kapoor & Sons on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The White Tiger (2021)

Netflix created another great original with this film. The White Tiger, starring Adarsh ​​Gourac, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, follows the story of Balram, a resident of a poor Indian village, who finds a way out of his poverty with his own mind.

While The White Tiger contains some awesome moments, from its beautiful cinematography to its terrific acting of its lead actors, what really makes this movie is its storyline. The story is so fantastically written that from start to finish you will be immersed in Balram’s story. The White Tiger was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards, so you know the story is super interesting. Gift this Netflix original – truly one of the best movies on Netflix .

Stream The White Tiger on Netflix.

(Image credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures)

Queen (2014)

Finally we have Queen. In this Bollywood film, a young woman left at the altar takes it upon herself to turn her two-person honeymoon into a solo adventure, surprising her conservative family.

For me I kinda watch Queen like the Bollywood version of Eat Pray Love except without an effective divorce. It’s about accepting a woman and trying to live her own life and find herself, rather than focusing on what others expect from her. If you want a protagonist to take root, Queen is your answer.

Stream Queen on Netflix.

Bollywood has been around for a long time, so these choices are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to incredible Bollywood movies. However, if you’re on Netflix and looking for something new to watch, why not give these choices a try? I promise you won’t regret it.