Harry Potter retrospective to feature cast but not JK ​​Rowling – the Hollywood reporter





Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone Stars and filmmaker Chris Columbus reunite for the previously announced 20th anniversary retrospective on HBO Max. But there is one notable omission from the list of participants: creator JK Rowling. WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday that the special will feature the franchise’s core trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well as director Columbus. They will be joined by other franchise alumni including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will air Jan. 1 on HBO Max, with debuts on linear networks TBS and Cartoon Network in the spring ahead of theatrical debuts. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. “It has been an incredible journey from the start of the Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone movie, and seeing how it evolved in this remarkable interconnected universe was magical to say the least, ”said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to all whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to hold the spirit alive. of the wizarding world alive 20 years later. “ The statement made no mention of Rowling when listing the retrospective’s attendees. While Harry potter remains a beloved franchise, Rowling sparked a backlash from the trans community after saying trans people should be defined by their biological sex. Sources close to the project note that the retrospective will focus on the making of the film and the core cast / crew. Rowling will be featured in archive footage, however. She won’t be making another appearance on the special. HBO Max is also making a Harry potter quiz show in another offer to have content related to the wizarding world on the platform. In January, THR exclusively reported that HBO Max is preparing a live-action scripted series based on the wizard boy and his friends. Sources at the time noted that the WarnerMedia-backed streamer had engaged in several conversations with potential writers exploring ways to bring the beloved Harry potter property on television. While it’s topical for HBO Max and Warners executives to be engaged in meetings to find a screenwriter and pitch for a Harry Potter TV series, conversations are still in their very early stages and no deal with any. writers or talents has not been concluded. At the time, Warners denied that any Harry potter series were in preparation. Expand the world of Harry potter remains a top priority for HBO Max and Warner Bros., which, along with creator Rowling, controls the rights to the property. Harry potter is one of Warners’ most valuable intellectual property. Game show and retrospective are the first official TV offshoots of Rowling’s beloved Harry potter franchise and come after WarnerMedia brought in Ascheim to oversee the Harry potter franchise for the studio. Both the series and the special are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted TV and Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton will produce the hour-long quiz, while Casey Patterson (A special west wing, VAX Live) will oversee the retrospective. Sources say that while Rowling was not directly involved in either of the two productions, Warners did collaborate with her team on the content. Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, the first film in the franchise, debuted in theaters on November 14, 2001 and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. NBCUniversal signed a rich seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. in 2016. Domestic TV Distribution, which included the broadcast, cable and streaming rights in the United States for the Wizarding World franchise. This deal, which ends in April 2025, included digital initiatives as well as theme park content and events. The pact also meant that Warner executives had to strike a side deal allowing all Harry potter features to be released briefly on HBO Max when the service launched last year. The films left HBO Max after three months and recently returned to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.

