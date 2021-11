Greek leader, in London, calls for the return of ancient sculptures | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with the Greek leader in London on Tuesday amid renewed pressure from Athens for the British Museum to return the marble statues that once stood in the Parthenon. Johnson said he understood the strength of Greek people’s sentiment about the sculptures after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis raised the issue in talks. But the British leader stressed that decisions on the matter rest with the British Museum, where the marbles are kept. Leaders agreed the issue in no way affected the strength of the UK-Greece partnership, Johnsons office said. The 17-figure marbles and part of a frieze that decorated the 2,500-year-old Acropolis monument were salvaged from the ancient temple by Lord Elgin, the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, in the early 1900s. XIXth century. They have been at the center of a long dispute between the two countries. Britain maintains that Elgin acquired the sculptures legally when Greece was ruled by the Ottomans. The Greek government says they were stolen and wants them returned for display in the new Acropolis Museum which opened in 2009. Mitsotakis told Britain’s Daily Telegraph last week that the marbles were stolen in the 19th century, belonged to the Acropolis Museum and that we need to discuss this matter seriously. Earlier Tuesday, Johnson’s spokesperson stressed that the British Museum operates at arm’s length from government and is free from political interference. All decisions relating to the collections are made by the museum administrators and any questions about the location of the Parthenon sculptures are up to them, ”he said. The British Museum said on its website that Elgin’s actions were thoroughly investigated by a special parliamentary committee in 1816 and found to be completely legal, before the sculptures entered the collection of the British Museum by Act of Parliament. Museum administrators added that they firmly believe there is a positive and a public benefit to dividing the sculptures between two large museums, each telling a complementary but different story.

