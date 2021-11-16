Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and more …

Rajkummar Rao: I got married to everything

Bombay– Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple after dating for more than a decade.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday and Rajkummar said he got married with everything.

The actor shared a photo on Instagram Monday night after the wedding rituals.

Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing site, Rajkummar wrote: best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband @patralekhaa Here is forever .. and beyond.

Patralekhaa also shared some photos from the wedding.

“I got married to everything today; my boyfriend, my accomplice, my family, my soul mate… My best friend for 11 years! There is no greater feeling than being your wife! Here is for our eternity, ”she wrote.

The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar kneeling down and asking his beloved to marry him went viral. Their wedding invitation has also invaded social networks.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to tie the knot this month, have worked together in films such as “Citylights” and the web show “Bose: Dead / Alive”.

Nora Fatehi recalls her “worst” experience on the set of “Kusu kusu”

Bombay– Actress Nora Fatehi almost choked on her costume for the number “Kusu kusu”, which appears in the upcoming movie “Satyamev Jayate 2”. She said it was her worst experience on set.

The second look of the song, which features Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit. The cloak was attached to his collar. However, due to the weight of the heavy veil, the collar suffocated Nora and even left bruising marks.

Speaking about the experience, Nora said: “On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping knees, bleeding feet or something like that, but it was definitely my worst experience on set. collar was extremely tight around my neck from the weight of the cloak and as I was constantly moving it brushed more and more against me leaving some really horrible marks at the end of the shoot.

She added: “It almost felt like someone had tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but since we had little time for the shoot, I kept on shooting. filming the song and I only took a break after I finished the sequence. “

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 self-defense action film ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is scheduled for release on November 25.

Manushi Chhillar on ‘Prithviraj’: I couldn’t have dreamed of a bigger debut

Bombay– The freshly released teaser for Yash Raj Films’ first historic epic action drama, “Prithviraj”, has garnered attention.

The film based on the life and valor of the mighty and fearless Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita. The actress is thrilled as she prepares for her debut at one of India’s biggest studios.

The debutante expressed her gratitude, saying: “I am eternally grateful to YRF and my director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, not only for believing in me, but also for making me believe that I could play the role of the legendary Princess Sanyogita. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut and I am deeply honored to have been able to play her on screen.

Speaking of her character, Manushi says, “Her life, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honor are what legends are made of and I’m so lucky to have learned so much about her by preparing and by portraying Princess Sanyogita on screen. I hope I did her justice and what she stood for. I am delighted that everyone is seeing his story.

“I gave my heart, soul and tears to this movie and I hope people will love my efforts to portray such an iconic real-life legend on the big screen. I am extremely grateful to have had Akshay sir as a pillar of my support throughout the shoot. Her work ethic, her dedication to the profession are a source of inspiration for me, “she adds.

Her baby: how Nushrratt acclimated to the “pregnant” bodysuit for “Chhorii”

Bombay– ‘Chhorii’, the upcoming horror film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha stung audiences with its teaser.

Nushrratt, who plays a pregnant woman in the film, began her preparation well in advance for the film. For her part, the actress began to wear the “pregnant” bodysuit three weeks before filming.

Speaking of the same, Nushrratt said, “Since I’m not really going to get pregnant right now, I had them make this garment so that I feel what a woman actually going through carrying a child is going through. I wore it 20-25 days before filming started and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, going for a walk and everything in between to understand the restrictions that come with it.

She adds, “I had to get down to it so I could learn everything about pregnancy and then bring them to the set with a more realistic side that the masses can connect with. However, it wasn’t a prop for me but a part of me, I got so used to it that when filming started I felt more comfortable resting between rehearsals in wetsuits.

Sharing her thoughts on aspects of cinematic evolution, the actress says, “Since we’ve moved to very realistic cinema, we don’t need to give things to audiences. It has to be so subtle and subliminal that the audience on a subconscious level is convinced to assume that you are pregnant without you telling them through conventional actions.

Saif Ali Khan: Clean family artists have become a rarity

New Delhi- Actor Saif Ali Khan says clean family performers have become a rarity and is excited to be able to take his whole family to the theater to watch his upcoming Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Saif said: “I will definitely be taking my whole family to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2. Clean family performers have become a rarity in our industry today and this movie belongs to that quintessential Hindi comedy genre that you can take anytime. your family to have a good time. time. “

He added: “It’s rooted in Indian cinematic language but extremely modern and cool for young people and family today. In fact, this movie is made for all age groups and you can even take your kids to watch this movie!

The 51-year-old star, who is getting ready to watch the film with his children and wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is really happy to have made a film that “can invite families to come back to the cinema and try to make them smile afterwards. 2 years. “Bunty Aur Babli 2” is a movie that has something for every age group and that’s what makes it special. “

Saif thinks people are looking for a reason to smile again.

He said: “In today’s environment, when people come out of the pandemic, they want to see artists that they can watch with their families because every family across the world was locked in. People haven’t celebrated with each other and they want to do it now. So, I hope our film entertains the whole country and leaves people in the ditch! “

Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, due out November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

It was directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Divya Khosla Kumar “does politics” in “Satyameva Jayate 2”

Bombay– John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ awaits its release. Divya has been very busy with the relentless promotions for the long-awaited outing with her co-star John.

The actress will portray the role of a politician in the film, who is best defined as a strong and empowered woman. For her part, Divya has embraced unprecedented preparations to step into her character’s shoes.

Speaking about her director Milan Milap Zaveri and his advice, the actress said: “Milap informed me that my character must represent the strong and empowered woman of today’s generation who maintains the ideal balance between life. professional and private life and standing up for what is right. I had studied several iconic films such as “Aandhi” to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability. “

“It was especially difficult for me to get into the character as I had to put on weight for my role. I’m so happy that I had this chance to show a new side of me and I hope the audience will appreciate my work in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, ”she adds.

With this film, Divya joins the list of Bollywood actresses such as Richa Chadda in ‘Madam Chief Minister’, Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivi’ and Suchitra Sen in ‘Aandhi’, who have tried out political figures in their films.

The film directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, should be released on November 25 in theaters. (IANS)